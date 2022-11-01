Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Ben Roethlisberger finally criticizes Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered up some criticism of rookie Kenny Pickett. It’s tough to blame rookie Kenny Pickett for his pessimism. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback is in the midst of a dismal stretch in arguably the worst offense in football. His development has been stunted in large part thanks to one man — offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to fire.
NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
Cardinals: MLB Network host predicts St. Louis signs Trea Turner
Greg Amsigner predicted Trea Turner to the Cardinals on 101 ESPN. The Cardinals may be in the market for some big names this offseason as the club prepares to increase their payroll. MLB Network host Greg Amsinger is predicting the club will land Trea Turner. Talking on “The Opening Drive”...
College Football Expert Picks Week 10: How to Bet Georgia vs. Tennessee, Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Alabama vs. LSU
As we hit November, we are treated to a handful of games with College Football Playoff implications. The two biggest games of Saturday's Week 10 slate are in the SEC with two of the top three teams in the first CFP rankings, Tennessee and Georgia meet in Athens, and Alabama travels to Death Valley to face LSU. Also, Clemson is in South Bend to face Notre Dame.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10
Two titanic SEC matchups headline Week 10 but our college football upset picks for Saturday show that there are more teams that aren’t safe. Now that the first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, upsets are simply going to mean more whenever they happen. If a team within the Top 10 that has a reasonable chance of making it into the Top 4 at the end of the season falls, then that’s likely the end of their Playoff dreams. Meanwhile, a big upset win from the outside could create some conversations for the CFP.
The Cleveland Browns made a mistake not trading Kareem Hunt
The NFL Trade Deadline came and went and the Cleveland Browns made a mistake by not trading away Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns got call after call about Kareem Hunt but at no point did the team make the decision to trade the disgruntled running back and they may in fact pay the price for not moving Hunt. The embattled and disgruntled running back wanted out in the offseason after it became clear that Andrew Berry didn’t view him as a priority by not giving him a new contract. When that new deal didn’t come, Hunt wanted out.
LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott teases Cowboys throwback Thanksgiving helmets
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott showed off the throwback helmets the team will wear for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys are having a truly remarkable season, as they managed to win four of their five games with star quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined with an injury. A major factor is their stifling and dominant defense. Entering Week 9, Dallas holds a 6-2 record and second-place in the NFC East in a tie with the New York Giants.
