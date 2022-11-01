Myrl Emil Hook, 90, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Hook worked as a meat cutter at various groceries in St. Louis, Pevely, and Festus, including Gannon’s and Queen’s Markets. He also worked as a funeral direction for Vinyard Funeral Homes in Festus and Pevely. He was a Korean War era veteran of the U.S. Army and a longtime member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus, Knights of Columbus Council 1230 and American Legion Post 253. Born April 22, 1932, in Imperial, he was the son of the late Ivy A. (Herrell) and William J. Hook. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia (Karl) Hook.

FESTUS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO