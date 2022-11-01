ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Locker Room Left Shocked by ‘WTF' Roquan Smith Trade

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Less than a week after the emotional departure of Robert Quinn, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch Monday when general manager Ryan Poles traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. "WTF," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Wednesday of his reaction to...
NECN

Patriots Place Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve, Activate Two Skill Players

Patriots make several notable roster moves before game vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' depth on the offensive line will be tested for at least the next four weeks. The Patriots placed veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon on injured reserve Saturday, one day after...
NECN

Curran: Way Too Early to Pass Judgment on Mac Jones

FOXBORO -- Look, I get it. Nobody wants to hear that the best part of last Sunday for Mac Jones -- the Patriots' would-be franchise quarterback -- was how well he got sacked. Or how the untrained eye of the casuals and the basics may have missed how impressive Jones’ performance really was in his first full game since Week 3.
NECN

Patriots Talk: Chris Long Sets Record Straight About New England's No-Fun Reputation

Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach...

