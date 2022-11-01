Read full article on original website
Benzinga
What To Watch In The S&P Biotech ETF After Johnson & Johnson's $16.6B Abiomed Deal
As the exodus out of mega-cap technology stocks continues, investors and money managers are looking for other sectors to rotate into. While value stocks have been grabbing the headlines as of late, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may have jumpstarted the biotech sector with its purchase of Abiomed Inc. ABMD Monday. More important is the substantial premium the pharma giant paid for the company.
mmm-online.com
Johnson & Johnson acquires cardio med tech firm Abiomed for $16.6B
Johnson & Johnson sealed its biggest deal in six years by acquiring cardiovascular med tech company Abiomed for $16.6 billion, the company announced Tuesday. Abiomed, which develops heart pumps, will bring its expertise in cardiovascular med tech as J&J seeks to expand its presence in addressing heart failure and recovery. The company stated that it aims to position itself as a “cardiovascular innovator.”
Abiomed Stock Soars After $16.6 Billion Johnson & Johnson Takeover Amid Deeper Medical Devices Push
Abiomed (ABMD) shares rocketed higher Tuesday after the medical technology group agreed to a $16.6 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that expands the group's ambitions to grow its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses over the coming years. Johnson & Johnson said it will pay $380 per share in...
medtechdive.com
J&J to buy heart device maker Abiomed for $16.6B in year’s largest medtech deal
Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Abiomed, a Danvers, Mass.-based maker of heart pumps, for $16.6 billion. The deal will contribute to J&J’s cardiovascular portfolio, complementing its Biosense Webster electrophysiology business, BTIG Analyst Marie Thibault wrote in a research note on Tuesday. The deal has already been approved by...
msn.com
Moderna sales and profits are down as it lowers COVID vaccine sales expectations
Moderna has lowered expectations for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, citing manufacturing delays, and offering what may be a preview of waning interest in the company’s sole product. The Cambridge company now anticipates making $18 billion to $19 billion from the shots in 2022, down from its...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
General Mills Insider Trades Send a Signal
Jodi J Benson, Chief Innovation Officer at General Mills GIS, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Benson sold 17,690 shares of General Mills. The total transaction amounted to $1,446,572.
KTEN.com
How to Buy Coca-Cola (KO) Stock
Coca-Cola is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Even in places where nobody speaks English, they’ll know that the iconic red can is a “Coke.” But for investors, this is the brand of one of the largest drink companies on the planet. Coca-Cola owns more than 200 different brands, many with dozens of individual products under their own labels. The upshot is a durable, highly profitable company that tends to do well among pretty much all consumer groups. If that sounds like the kind of firm you’d invest in, you’re in luck. This is also a publicly traded firm. Here’s what you need to know before you invest.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Benzinga
Traders Buy CVS Health, Caterpillar, Sell These Tech Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he had sold shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of both tech majors lost close to 4% on Wednesday. “The hardest trade is the right trade,” he stated.
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
mmm-online.com
Q3 earnings roundup: CVS, GSK and United Therapeutics report
The Q3 2022 earnings season rolls along with CVS Health, GSK and United Therapeutics releasing their latest financials Wednesday morning. Overall, CVS’s total revenues increased 10%, though the company incurred a $3.9 billion operating loss compared to a $3.1 billion operating income in Q3 2021. The company attributed this...
China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months
BEIJING/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China has blocked GSK (GSK.L) from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday.
France 24
Pfizer lifts 2022 forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales as profits rise
The big US drugmaker now expects 2022 sales of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine of $34 billion, up $2 billion from the prior outlook. Pfizer maintained its projection of $22 billion in annual sales for its Paxlovid therapeutic for Covid-19. More than two years into the pandemic, Chief Executive Albert Bourla...
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice profile: The Coca-Cola Co.
Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the U.S. economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the...
Benzinga
Blackstone 10% Owner Trades $3.76M In Company Stock
Blackstone Holdings III L.P., 10% Owner at Blackstone BX, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that L.P. sold 112,846 shares of Blackstone. The total transaction amounted to $3,758,064.
Benzinga
Civeo Board Member Trades $777K In Company Stock
Martin Lambert, Board Member at Civeo CVEO, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Lambert sold 25,000 shares of Civeo. The total transaction amounted to $777,701.
The end of the line for Credit Suisse
Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
