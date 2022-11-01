ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Drowns

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

Afrobeat star Davido ‘s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died on Monday (Oct. 31) at the Nigerian singer’s Lagos home in what appears to be a drowning. According to BBC News , a police spokesperson confirmed the child’s death, which Davido and his fiancé, chef/influencer Chioma Rowland, have not yet commented on publicly. At press time a spokesperson for the singer had no official comment on the incident.

A police spokesperson told BBC News that one of the couple’s domestic staff called police at 10 p.m. local time on Monday about the incident; the officer also reportedly confirmed that 8 members of Davido’s staff have been invited in for questioning. “We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said.

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night.” Neither Davido (born David Adeleke) — one of Africa’s biggest cross-over pop stars — nor Rowland were home at the time of their son’s death according to an Associated Press report.

Davido’s 2018 single “Fall” became the longest-charting Nigerian song in history in 2019 and in the years since the Atlanta-born star has branched out with a number of high-profile collaborations with everyone from Stefflon Don (“Fia”), Popcaan (“Risky”), Chris Brown (“Blow My Mind”), Brown and Young Thug (“Shopping Spress”), Lil Baby (“So Crazy”), Nicki Minaj (“Holy Ground”) and Nas and Hit-Boy (“Birthday Cake”); the latter four appeared on Davido’s cameo-packed 2020 collection A Better Time .

