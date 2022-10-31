ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern

After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision

In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Where Sox stand with four key players as hot stove looms

The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
MassLive.com

Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez catches second no-hitter in World Series history for Astros

Christian Vázquez’s second start of the postseason sure was a memorable one. Vázquez, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Astros at this year’s trade deadline, caught the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Four Houston pitchers -- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly -- combined to no-hit the Phillies as Houston won Game 4, 5-0, to even the Fall Classic at two games apiece. It was the first no-hitter Vázquez has ever caught. He joins Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) as the only backstops ever to be behind the plate for a World Series no-no. It was just the third no-hitter in postseason history and the first since Roy Halladay no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

J.D. Martinez Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Re-Signing Veteran Slugger

The Red Sox certainly got their money’s worth with J.D. Martinez. It became clear throughout 2017 — the season after David Ortiz retired — that Boston needed a middle-of-the-order bopper, and Martinez filled that role admirably upon signing with the Red Sox during spring training in 2018. He earned four All-Star selections in five years as the club’s designated hitter — the lone exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign — and was an offensive driving force in the Red Sox’s fourth World Series title since 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dave Dombrowski shares 1 big flaw with current MLB playoff system

MLB is in its first season of its newly-expanded playoff system that allows six teams per league to make the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies were big beneficiaries of the expanded system this year and have ridden their playoff berth into a World Series spot. Their postseason run has also led their general manager Dave Dombrowski to identify a flaw with the setup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

