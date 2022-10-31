Read full article on original website
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
Ex-Red Sox Believes Astros Starter Was Tipping Pitches In World Series
Game 3 of the World Series wasn’t just bad but historically bad for Houston Astros right-handed starter Lance McCullers Jr. which led to a 7-0 cakewalk Philadelphia Phillies victory, putting them ahead 2-1 in the series. Following the matchup, all talk surrounded McCullers and the speculation the Phillies rally...
Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern
After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
What to know about Miguel Bleis, the best Red Sox prospect since Rafael Deversa
Red Sox prospect Miguel Bleis drawing comparisons to Rafael Devers. No prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization captured the imagination of fans this season more than Miguel Bleis. Don’t get me wrong, people were going crazy over Ceddanne Rafaela, Marcelo Mayer, and others. But Bleis was whipping fans up...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
Tomase: Where Sox stand with four key players as hot stove looms
The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
Pedro Martinez Gives His Opinion On Garrett Whitlock's Role For Next Season
One of the biggest storylines of the last two seasons has been the jockeying around of Garrett Whitlock. The right-hander went from the bullpen to the rotation and then back again to the bullpen, all during the 2022 season. The 26-year-old is a starter by trade, but moved to the...
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez catches second no-hitter in World Series history for Astros
Christian Vázquez’s second start of the postseason sure was a memorable one. Vázquez, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Astros at this year’s trade deadline, caught the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Four Houston pitchers -- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly -- combined to no-hit the Phillies as Houston won Game 4, 5-0, to even the Fall Classic at two games apiece. It was the first no-hitter Vázquez has ever caught. He joins Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) as the only backstops ever to be behind the plate for a World Series no-no. It was just the third no-hitter in postseason history and the first since Roy Halladay no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.
J.D. Martinez Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Re-Signing Veteran Slugger
The Red Sox certainly got their money’s worth with J.D. Martinez. It became clear throughout 2017 — the season after David Ortiz retired — that Boston needed a middle-of-the-order bopper, and Martinez filled that role admirably upon signing with the Red Sox during spring training in 2018. He earned four All-Star selections in five years as the club’s designated hitter — the lone exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign — and was an offensive driving force in the Red Sox’s fourth World Series title since 2004.
Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report
Will the Boston Red Sox make one of the most notable acquisitions possible in free agency?. It appears that the best pitcher on the planet will be up for grabs this offseason, and Boston has plenty of money to spend after freeing up $120 million following a disappointing last-place finish.
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
Dave Dombrowski shares 1 big flaw with current MLB playoff system
MLB is in its first season of its newly-expanded playoff system that allows six teams per league to make the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies were big beneficiaries of the expanded system this year and have ridden their playoff berth into a World Series spot. Their postseason run has also led their general manager Dave Dombrowski to identify a flaw with the setup.
Sale will opt in to Red Sox contract, remain in Boston two more years
In perhaps the least surprising news of the Boston Red Sox offseason, starting pitcher Chris Sale is planning to opt in to his contract. “He has told us that he is going to opt in,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Red Sox Put In Financial Bind By Chris Sale's Latest Contract Decision
The Boston Red Sox are backing up the brinks truck for a pitcher that has made just 11 starts in the last three seasons thanks to an ill-advised player option made by the previous front office leadership. Chris Sale is opting into a two-year, $55 million player option, Red Sox...
