During this election year, I, as a concerned citizen of Shoshone County, would like to urge every other citizen of Shoshone County to form your own opinion on the candidates running, based on merit and achievements, not on what you have heard from another person’s mouth or more importantly Facebook. I would like you to think about this objectively… if a candidate is running a smear campaign against another candidate to try to get elected, is that someone you really want to run the county or any council? It’s only a matter of time before they turn on you, the citizens of the county that voted them in.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO