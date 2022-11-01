Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
LETTER: Re-elect John and Jay
During this election year, I, as a concerned citizen of Shoshone County, would like to urge every other citizen of Shoshone County to form your own opinion on the candidates running, based on merit and achievements, not on what you have heard from another person’s mouth or more importantly Facebook. I would like you to think about this objectively… if a candidate is running a smear campaign against another candidate to try to get elected, is that someone you really want to run the county or any council? It’s only a matter of time before they turn on you, the citizens of the county that voted them in.
Shoshone News Press
Candidate forum: Shoshone County Coroner
The following content is part of the Shoshone News-Press’s local political coverage of the upcoming General Election. In the absence of an in-person forum or debate, we’ve asked the candidates in the three contested races to answer a series of questions with their answers being published entirely and without any edits (with the exception of minor punctuation and formatting).
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Shoshone News Press
Jail Bookings: Oct. 21- Nov. 2
• Nicholas Elias Bauer, 42, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault. • Laurel Denise Story-Bauer, 62, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested and booked for accessory to felony/harboring.
Shoshone News Press
Bunker Hill wraps up Pend Oreille Plant demolition
Progress continues to be made at the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, as the mine’s newest stewards continue to work toward full production. During the latest episode of their webinar series detailing the restart of the mine Thursday morning, Bunker Hill Mining Company CEO and Director Sam Ash explained that last month was a positive one for the company.
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Shoshone News Press
Im(paw)sible to say no; SPR seeks experienced dog owner
KELLOGG — "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." The words of famed American photographer Rodger Caras ring true, and we know just the guy to help make someone’s life complete. Volunteers with the Shoshone Pet Rescue are looking for an experienced dog...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Shoshone News Press
Wildcat air raid heads south for playoffs
KELLOGG –– Very few teams have had as interesting a season as the Kellogg Football Team. After dropping from the 3A classification to the ranks of the 2As, the expectation in year one was to compete for a conference championship and make a run at the state title.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
Shoshone News Press
Friends of the Kellogg Library hold annual holiday basket raffle
KELLOGG — Get in the holiday spirit, and support your local library as the Friends of the Kellogg Library are holding its annual holiday basket raffle to assist the Kellogg Public Library. This year the friends are raffling off two themed baskets; Holiday gnomes and snowmen. “The gnome basket...
