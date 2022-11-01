ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Edinburgh Film Festival: New Campaign Launched To Save Long-Running Festival & Filmhouse Cinemas

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Images from classic and contemporary films were beamed onto some of Edinburgh’s most famous locations Monday evening as part of a growing campaign to save the city’s Filmhouse cinema and the Edinburgh International Film Festival, one of the world’s longest continuously running film festivals.

In October, the trustees in charge of the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the charity which runs the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse Cinema in Edinburgh, and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, appointed administrators.

A statement from the CMI said a “perfect storm” of rising costs and falling admissions numbers due to the pandemic had been exacerbated by the current cost of living crisis. All three institutions ceased trading immediately.

Since then, a local campaign titled Save The Filmhouse comprised of former Filmhouse employees, filmmakers, and patrons has ballooned into a larger movement with a petition to save the organizations attracting more than 23,000 signatures.

Last night’s projections, the latest stage in the campaign, were orchestrated by long-time Edinburgh resident and filmmaker Mark Cousins ( Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema ) who told Deadline that he was attempting to “keep the flame” of cinema alive as the city’s institutions face serious challenges.

“There are various things to do: strategic work and lobbying. But I think with everything there should be creative solutions,” Cousins said. “So as a filmmaker and a film lover, I decided to project vast images of cinema in the iconic bits of Edinburgh to keep the flame alive and show how much we the people who use Filmhouse and the Edinburgh Film Festival miss it.”

The collection of images beamed onto sites across the city included the triptych poster from Barry Jenkin’s 2016 best picture winner Moonlight , which was shared on social media by Cousins, and stills from classic Hollywood flicks like The Wizard of Oz and It’s a Wonderful Life , which Cousins said provided the backdrop to share uniquely cinematic messages of solidarity with the local community.

“I chose a moment from It’s a Wonderful Life , for example, because it’s a film that asks the question: What would happen to your community if you didn’t exist?” Cousins said. “So there’s a nice little thing there of what will happen to our city of Edinburgh and our country of Scotland if the Filmhouse and the film festival don’t exist?”

The projections were accompanied by messages such as “A Cinema is the Heart of a City” and “Love Filmhouse and Edinburgh Film Festival.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUmYh_0iudnygj00

Staff members working at the Edinburgh Film Festival and both Filmhouse sites have been made redundant. The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her government would engage with Edinburgh city councils and Creative Scotland to consider whether “there is any support” that can be provided to the CMI after news of the administration broke.

Campaigners in the city are now focused on working with both local government and central organizations like Creative Scotland to find a way for the festival and Filmhouse to return in some form.

“The Filmhouse building is being sold, it will go on the market in the next few weeks,” Cousins said. “Once the building is sold, it will clear some of the debts. And therefore I hope a new business model will emerge where these two organizations can come back in some kind of new guise.”

The financial collapse of the CMI came just weeks after the Edinburgh film festival celebrated its 75th anniversary. Screenings included Charlotte Wells’s A24 feature Aftersun and Juniper , starring Charlotte Rampling. This was also the first festival under the new leadership of Creative Director Kristy Matheson who joined after leaving her role as Director of Film at Australia’s national museum of screen culture.

The CMI had previously unveiled an ambitious $65M re-development plan to create a new home for the festival, including six new cinema screens with 4K digital, 16mm, 35mm, and 70mm projection capabilities.

“There’s a bigger story here that in any city across the world that has a cinema trying to do cultural work, that city, that place needs to own it and feel the ownership of it,” Cousins added. “These organizations need to be for the city, but also of the city.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rom-Com ‘Chennai Story’ Launched For Sales By Metro International — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Metro International is launching sales at the AFM on Guru Films’ cross-cultural rom-com Chennai Story starring Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The UK and India-set film will follow Nikhil, a working-class South Asian Welshman, who following the death of his mother, travels to his ancestral homeland in Chennai, India, to locate his estranged father. In Chennai he encounters Anu (Ruth Prabhu), a street-smart private detective whom he hires to assist with his quest. More accustomed to fish and chips than authentic Masala Dosa, this frantic, colorful new world sweeps Nikhil off his feet, as does his undeniable chemistry with Anu...
Deadline

Utopia Bets Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Can Sing On The Big Screen – Specialty Preview

Indie distributor Utopia, currently in theaters with Holy Spider, anticipates music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom will be its biggest weekend opening to date. It’s holding onto numbers for Sunday from one-night premieres this past week in LA at the Fonda and in NY at Webster Hall with live performances by The Moldy Peaches, Adam Green, Wah Together and special guests Tim Heidecker and Jim Jarmusch. This weekend, the event film by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, co-produced by Vice, XTR and Pulse Films, opens at the IFC Center and Los Feliz with multiple shows sold out. Films and presales speak “to...
Deadline

MSR Media Commits To Making 35 Films On Caribbean’s Saint Kitts & Nevis, Kicking Off With Action Movie ‘Fast Sea’

EXCLUSIVE: Boutique film and TV production company MSR Media has set itself the challenge of producing 35 feature films on the dual-island Caribbean territory of Saint Kitts & Nevis over five years. MSR Media said the total investment in the new deal with Saint Kitts will be $150 million over five years. The first film will be the action movie Fast Sea, written by Sean Michael Argo and Leigh Scott. MSR Media’s co-founder and main producer Philippe Martinez is producing while Scott will direct. Production is slated to start in January 2023 in Saint Kitts. The 35-movie commitment follows a meeting this...
Deadline

Guy Ritchie Set For Red Sea Award; Danny Dyer To Lead New Thriller; Park Circus Appoints New CEO; SkyShowtime Announces Content Slate; Nicolai Korsgaard Sales Director At Trustnordisk — Global Briefs

Guy Ritchie To Receive Honorary Award At Red Sea Film FestivalGuy Ritchie is to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Red Sea Film Festival. During the Festival (Dec 1—10), Ritchie will also take part in an ‘In Conversation’ event where he will talk through his cinematic career. Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the RedSeaIFF, said: “Guy Ritchie is a pioneering director and unique storyteller. Over the last 20 years, he has created a huge variety of unforgettable characters featuring original and intricate plots on the big screen. We are delighted to honor his extraordinary talents at the Festival and...
Deadline

Ian Rankin’s ‘Rebus’ Returns To TV As Viaplay’s Debut UK Original

Sir Ian Rankin’s Rebus detective novels are to be reimagined for Nordic streamer Viaplay, the group’s debut UK drama commission and the first Rebus TV adaptation for nearly 15 years. The six-parter sets down a marker for Viaplay’s ambitions in the UK, having launched in the nation earlier this week. Rankin’s Rebus, which aired for four seasons on ITV in the early noughties helmed by John Hannah and then Ken Stott, will be in his 30s, recently divorced and demoted to Detective Sergeant.  He has a new colleague, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke, and is struggling to deal with the changes in...
Deadline

Tiffany Cross Says She’s “Disheartened” By MSNBC Show Cancelation, Says Attacks On Her “Will Never Control My Narrative” — Update

UPDATE: Tiffany Cross released a statement on Friday evening, saying that she was “disheartened” to learn of the cancelation of The Cross Connection “at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections.” “From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of colors, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote. “As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show.” She added, “Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash....
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire...
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor

Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Henry Aaron’s Pursuit Of Babe Ruth Home Run Record Amid Racist Death Threats To Get Movie By Oscar-Winning ‘Precious’ Scribe Geoffrey Fletcher, Mandalay Sports Media & Bluestone

EXCLUSIVE: The attempt by Atlanta Braves slugger Henry Aaron to break Babe Ruth’s hallowed record of 714 career home runs, and the armed guard from the Atlanta police department assigned to keep him safe 24/7 amidst racist hate mail and death threats, will be turned into a feature film. 715! is the working title of a film that will be written by Oscar-winning Precious scribe Geoffrey Fletcher. It will be produced by Mike Tollin and his Mandalay Sports Media, and Richard Saperstein through Bluestone, which will finance. Tollin’s producing credits include the Chicago Bulls miniseries The Last Dance, as well as the...
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”

President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper

NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Les Moonves And Paramount Global Agree To Pay $9.75M To Resolve NY State Attorney General Probe Related To CBS Shareholder Lawsuit

Former CBS chief Les Moonves and Paramount Global have agreed to pay an additional $9.75 million to resolve an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office. The new settlement — $7.25 million from CBS (now under the auspices of Paramount) and another $2.5 million from Moonves — was confirmed in a letter today to the judge ruling on a shareholder lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York. Moonves was ousted after a long tenure atop CBS after an independent law firm probe substantiated many of the claims of sexual assault and misconduct made by more than a dozen...
Deadline

Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Reunite One Last Time For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are reuniting one last time for a one-hour special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. “Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].” Hall and El Moussa started their HGTV show back in 2013 flipping homes in the Orange County, California area. At the time, the couple was married and when they divorced they continued working together. The last episode of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Randall Emmett Hit With Racial & Religious Discrimination, Hostile Workplace Suit; Used N-Word, Drugs, Pulled Insurance Scams, Ex-Assistant Says

Lone Survivor producer Randell Emmett today finds himself once again facing a litany of loathsome allegations, according to a multi-claim discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit filed by a former personal assistant. “G’Blae was unlawfully terminated due to his race, religion, and disability; in retaliation for requesting reasonable accommodations for his disability; in retaliation for complaining of racial harassment; in retaliation for complaining of unpaid wages; and complaining of and resisting numerous unlawful and unsafe activities and instructions,” says the least graphic part of a 24-claim complaint on November 1 by Martin G’Blae against the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films co-founder, the company itself and...
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series

Reasonable Doubt, Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The debut episode of the legal drama series, which streams on Hulu, will air Thursday, November 10 at 10:01 PM EST. Reasonable Doubt, which premiered on Hulu on September 27, hails from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, who leads an all-Black writing staff on the series, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington. Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as judge Jax Stewart. Per the logline, “you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re...
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Deadline

HBO Max & Discovery+ Combo Service Launch Date Moved Up

The combined HBO Max and Discovery+ service is coming sooner than expected. Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav revealed that the new service will launch in the U.S. in spring 2023. It was previously set to launch in summer 2023. The company added nearly 3M global direct to consumer subscribers in its latest quarter. “We expect a healthy inflection with the launch of our combined service and expanded global footprint. With that we are excited to announce that we have moved up our U.S. launch date from summer of 2023 to spring. We’ve been very hard at work. We can make...
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy