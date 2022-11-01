ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Auburn football: Coaching search currently centers on Lane Kiffin

With Bryan Harsin officially out on the Plains, all eyes are on the coaching search currently being conducted by the Auburn football program. Harsin spent less than two years on the Plains, coaching the Tigers to their first losing season since 2012 and then being fired before finishing up his second stint.
AUBURN, AL
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Nov. 3-4

The Texas high school football season is now in Week 11, and after this week every team will either be preparing for the playoffs or turning in their equipment. Of the Texas Longhorns’ 24 total commits, only one has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and four others will need to win their games tonight or tomorrow to have a chance at reaching the postseason.
AUSTIN, TX
3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record

With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Wimberley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Austin Achieve football team will have a game with Wimberley High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Austin

The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
AUSTIN, TX
