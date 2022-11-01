Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Texas vs. Kansas State Prediction: Longhorns, Wildcats Tangle in the Little Apple
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Texas Longhorns (UT) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (KSU) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Texas football vs. Kansas State: Manhattan weather forecast Week 10
Texas football is gearing up for a big-time Big 12 showdown in Manhattan, KS, on Nov. 5 against head coach Chris Klieman and the No. 13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 24 ranked Texas will hit the road coming out of the bye week for the second consecutive game away from Austin.
Auburn football: Coaching search currently centers on Lane Kiffin
With Bryan Harsin officially out on the Plains, all eyes are on the coaching search currently being conducted by the Auburn football program. Harsin spent less than two years on the Plains, coaching the Tigers to their first losing season since 2012 and then being fired before finishing up his second stint.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Nov. 3-4
The Texas high school football season is now in Week 11, and after this week every team will either be preparing for the playoffs or turning in their equipment. Of the Texas Longhorns’ 24 total commits, only one has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and four others will need to win their games tonight or tomorrow to have a chance at reaching the postseason.
3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November
In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Doubleheader with Texas to be Televised Nationally on Longhorn Network
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that both games of the Nov. 21 men's basketball doubleheader featuring UTRGV and Texas at Bert Ogden Arena will be televised nationally on Longhorn Network. UTRGV hosts Western Illinois at...
bestofarkansassports.com
Disagreeing with Mike Irwin’s Musselman-Beard Conspiracy Theory, Texas’ Weak Sauce Fans & More
While growing up in Little Rock, everyone seemed to agree Austin was a very cool town. Kind of like the moon: you might get to visit, but you probably wouldn’t ever get to live there. Whether this remains the case is debatable. Either way, I do now live in...
Auburn football fans believe Lane Kiffin’s Deion Sanders endorsement is deflection
Auburn football fans are not sold that Lane Kiffin’s seemingly glowing endorsement of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders for the Tigers head coaching vacancy means that the Rebels head coach definitively wants to stay at Ole Miss. Kiffin spoke highly of Sanders’ chances of succeeding in East Central...
LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record
With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
Wimberley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Austin Achieve football team will have a game with Wimberley High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Austin
The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Everything to know about this weekend's Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart
Barbecue, booze, tacos, and so much more.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas
The country superstar returned to the Moody Center Wednesday night to perform in front of Texas fans.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0