ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Migos’ Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

By Trevor Anderson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The late Takeoff , who died on Tuesday (Nov. 1), at age 28, shaped an entire chapter and sound of hip-hop as one-third of the rap group Migos . The rapper, born Kirshnik Ball, formed the trio near Atlanta with Offset , his cousin, and Quavo , his uncle, and began recording in the early 2010s. Migos made its first Billboard chart appearance in July 2013, as “Versace” debuted on a handful of sales and airplay charts. From there, the trio established itself as one of hip-hop’s most popular acts, with multiple top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 Culture in 2017 and its follow-up, Culture II — the next year.

Though Migos was on an “ indefinite hiatus ,” per Rolling Stone in an October interview, Takeoff and Quavo teamed up for a 2022 album, Only Built for Infinity Links , released Oct. 7. The set became yet another top 10 success on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 7, and debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums list.

Related

Takeoff of Migos Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston

11/01/2022

As fans and his fellow musicians mourn the rapper, let’s recap Takeoff’s impact through a countdown of his biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100, both as a solo act and member of Migos.

Song Rank, Title, Artist (if other than only Migos), Peak Position, Peak Date

20. “Notice Me,” featuring Post Malone, No. 52, Feb. 10, 2011

19. “Bon Appetit,” Katy Perry featuring Migos, No. 59, June 3, 2017

18. “Handsome and Wealthy,” No. 79, Nov. 8, 2014

17. “Key to the Streets,” YFN Lucci featuring Migos & Trouble, No. 70, Nov. 5, 2016

16. “Having Our Way,” featuring Drake, No. 15, June 26, 2021

15. “Need It,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, No. 62, June 6, 2020

14. “Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew),” Quavo & Takeoff, No. 59, June 4, 2022

13. “Fight Night,” No. 69, Sept. 6, 2014

12. “Narcos,” No. 36, Feb. 10, 2018

11. “Drip,” Cardi B featuring Migos, No. 21, April 21, 2018

10. “Straightenin,” No. 23, June 26, 2021

9. “Slippery,” featuring Gucci Mane, No. 29, July 22, 2017

8. “Slide,” Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean & Migos, No. 25, June 3, 2017

7. “Pure Water,” with Mustard, No. 23, May 4, 2019

6. “T-Shirt,” No. 19, Feb. 18, 2017

5. “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake, No. 10, Aug. 14, 2018

4. “I Get the Bag,” Gucci Mane featuring Migos, No. 11, Nov. 4, 2017

3. “Stir Fry,” No. 8, Feb. 17, 2018

2. “Motorsport,” with Nicki Minaj & Cardi B, No. 6, Dec. 30, 201

  1. “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, No. 1 (three weeks), Jan. 21, 2017

Migos’ Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hits chart is based on actual performance on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 through Nov. 5, 2022. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, certain eras are weighted to account for different chart turnover rates over various periods.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Offset and Wife Cardi B Honor Migos Member Takeoff After His Death

Celebrating his memory. Offset and Cardi B gave a touching tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death on Tuesday, November 1. The WAP rapper, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video where Takeoff discusses the importance of family. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late performer said in the interview from Complex Music about a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Rihanna Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Lift Me Up’ Music Video: Watch

On Thursday (Nov. 3), Rihanna gave fans an inside look of the filming of her newest video, “Life Me Up,” which offers an experience as serene and relaxing as the original. The 34-year-old’s rich and airy vocals soundtrack the video. It features her alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film crew members setting up scenes, including her posing on the beach at dusk and shots of billowing smoke, makeshift snow and a bonfire on the sand. At the end of the video, Rih poses with one of the crew members and makes an X across her chest with her arms, the official...
Billboard

Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff By Retweeting Heartfelt Video

Cardi B paid a subtle tribute to the late Takeoff on Thursday (Nov. 3) by retweeting a video shared by Complex, in which Migos talk about how much they mean to each other. In the clip, Cardi’s husband Offset says that the best gift he ever got was his “brothers,” Takeoff and Quavo. “None of us would be here without each other,” he said. “We help each other up through hard times, through good times. I don’t know nothing else.” Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper— who was one third Migos alongside his...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Takeoff Was Always the Backbone of the Migos

In 2013, an uncle and a nephew, born three years apart, sit on two bright red chairs speaking about their music for the first time to a mainstream media outlet.  Related 'The Last Rocket': 8 Verses to Remember Takeoff By 11/02/2022 The uncle – known as Quavo, aged 22 – sports a silky black T-shirt, glimmering diamond bracelet, designer shades, and draped in gold chains. He’s doing most of the talking, answering trivial questions about the duo’s upbringing, personalities, and why they chose to be a group. The nephew – known as Takeoff, 18 at the time – leans back in the chair wearing...
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Drake For ‘Circo Loco’ Lyric: ‘Stop Using My Shooting For Clout’

Megan Thee Stallion wasted no time Friday morning (Nov. 4) calling out Drake for a line from his new song “Circo Loco.” Shortly after Drizzy and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss joint album dropped, Meg took to Twitter to air out her feelings about the 6 God seemingly suggesting in a “Loco” lyric that the Houston rapper lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez. “This b—h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke/ But she still smiling,” Drake raps on the song, in which he doesn’t mention Meg by name. He then appears to...
RadarOnline

Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name

Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Maroon 5 has “one more” accomplishment to add to its list of accolades. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), YouTube announced that the pop rock band’s video for “One More Night” has entered the Billion Views Club. The video sees lead singer Adam Levine split between two scenes — one of him training at a boxing facility that later leads to him facing against an opponent for a match, and another of him juggling family life with a partner and their young baby girl. After emerging triumphant, Levine comes home to find his home empty save for a few family photos and a...
Billboard

Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, & More: Which Latin Artist Should Taylor Swift Collaborate With? Vote!

Taylor Swift is out here breaking records with her 10th studio album Midnights, released Oct. 21 via Republic Records, including becoming the first artist in Billboard history to dominate the entire top 10 on the Hot 100 songs chart in a single frame. Additionally, Midnights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years. In celebration of her historic streak, Billboard Latin has compiled a fan poll, asking readers to vote for which Latin artist she should collaborate with. Though Swift has shared the stage with artists such as bestie Selena Gomez,...
Billboard

Bad Bunny & Harry Styles Are Top Music Nominees at 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Full List

UPDATE (Nov. 3): Actor, producer and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds is set to receive The People’s Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Past recipients of the award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy. In addition, Reynolds is nominated in two competitive categories – the male movie star of 2022 and the comedy movie star of 2022 for his performance in The Adam Project, which was released in March. Lopez is among the other nominees in the latter category. PREVIOUSLY (Oct. 26): Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are the top music nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice...
Billboard

LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE Score First Top 10s on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart

LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE each notch their first top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Nov. 5) as ANTIFRAGILE and I Love: 5th Mini Album debut at Nos. 3 and 9, respectively. Plus, Taylor Swift’s Midnights makes a spectacular debut at No. 1 with the largest sales week for any album since her own Reputation debuted in 2017, while the latest albums from Arctic Monkeys, Carly Rae Jepsen and Meghan Trainor arrive in the top 10. Related Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Nick Cannon Following Announcement of Baby No. 11 11/04/2022 Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week...
Billboard

DJ Drama Talks Having Two ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Albums in the Top 10 & Pays Tribute to Takeoff

If you’re a hip-hop head that was around in 2004-2009 during a revolutionary time in mixtape evolution, you more than likely came across a Gangsta Grillz. DJ Drama’s well-established mixtape series began with T.I., who was the first to allow him to take a collection of songs from one individual artist and make it a street album. Drama would add his sermons and bells and whistles to the tracks as the mixtape host, charging up the listener’s experience. Distribution was hand-to-hand and promotion was word-of-mouth, growing Gangsta Grillz’ allure as a way to certify your buzz in the streets....
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage Unveil ‘Her Loss’ Track List

The arrival of Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative studio album, Her Loss, is imminent. And to prove it, the rappers both shared the official track list for their joint project on Thursday (Nov. 3). Just hours after sharing the album’s possible cover art, which features a portrait photo of model Qui Yasuka, or Suki Baby, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts to share what appears to be the back cover of the album, along with the album’s list of tracks. The songs on Her Loss include “Rich Flex,” “Major Distribution,” “On BS,” “BACKOUTSIDEBOYZ,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Spin Bout U,” “Hours...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez, Joji and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Drake and 21 Savage expand their collaborative streak across a full-length, Selena Gomez gives us a peek inside her “Mind,” and Joji makes good on his artistic promise. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss  Drake and 21 Savage have always pushed each other: while 21 Savage’s menacing flow has challenged Drake to sharpen his bars on...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy