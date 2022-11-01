Migos’ Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits

The late Takeoff , who died on Tuesday (Nov. 1), at age 28, shaped an entire chapter and sound of hip-hop as one-third of the rap group Migos . The rapper, born Kirshnik Ball, formed the trio near Atlanta with Offset , his cousin, and Quavo , his uncle, and began recording in the early 2010s. Migos made its first Billboard chart appearance in July 2013, as “Versace” debuted on a handful of sales and airplay charts. From there, the trio established itself as one of hip-hop’s most popular acts, with multiple top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 — Culture in 2017 and its follow-up, Culture II — the next year.

Though Migos was on an “ indefinite hiatus ,” per Rolling Stone in an October interview, Takeoff and Quavo teamed up for a 2022 album, Only Built for Infinity Links , released Oct. 7. The set became yet another top 10 success on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 7, and debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums list.

As fans and his fellow musicians mourn the rapper, let’s recap Takeoff’s impact through a countdown of his biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100, both as a solo act and member of Migos.

Song Rank, Title, Artist (if other than only Migos), Peak Position, Peak Date

20. “Notice Me,” featuring Post Malone, No. 52, Feb. 10, 2011

19. “Bon Appetit,” Katy Perry featuring Migos, No. 59, June 3, 2017

18. “Handsome and Wealthy,” No. 79, Nov. 8, 2014

17. “Key to the Streets,” YFN Lucci featuring Migos & Trouble, No. 70, Nov. 5, 2016

16. “Having Our Way,” featuring Drake, No. 15, June 26, 2021

15. “Need It,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, No. 62, June 6, 2020

14. “Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew),” Quavo & Takeoff, No. 59, June 4, 2022

13. “Fight Night,” No. 69, Sept. 6, 2014

12. “Narcos,” No. 36, Feb. 10, 2018

11. “Drip,” Cardi B featuring Migos, No. 21, April 21, 2018

10. “Straightenin,” No. 23, June 26, 2021

9. “Slippery,” featuring Gucci Mane, No. 29, July 22, 2017

8. “Slide,” Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean & Migos, No. 25, June 3, 2017

7. “Pure Water,” with Mustard, No. 23, May 4, 2019

6. “T-Shirt,” No. 19, Feb. 18, 2017

5. “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake, No. 10, Aug. 14, 2018

4. “I Get the Bag,” Gucci Mane featuring Migos, No. 11, Nov. 4, 2017

3. “Stir Fry,” No. 8, Feb. 17, 2018

2. “Motorsport,” with Nicki Minaj & Cardi B, No. 6, Dec. 30, 201

“Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, No. 1 (three weeks), Jan. 21, 2017

Migos’ Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hits chart is based on actual performance on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 through Nov. 5, 2022. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at No. 100 earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, certain eras are weighted to account for different chart turnover rates over various periods.