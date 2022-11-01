Read full article on original website
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.
Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
Vikings MVP May Not Be Justin Jefferson
Poll any Minnesota Vikings fan, obsessed or casual, and she’ll explain why wideout Justin Jefferson is the team’s MVP. And while she wouldn’t be wildly off base with the assertion, a different Vikings player is quietly prosecuting the case for team MVP in 2022. That’s Za’Darius Smith,...
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2
T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
How Many Wins Are Possible for the Vikings?
So far, Year One under a new regime has gone pretty well for the Minnesota Vikings. After finishing 8-9 last year, the Vikings moved on from head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. They also brought in some new faces for the roster and are currently 6-1. Sure,...
Checking In on Vikings 12-5 Potential
Back in August, I looked at the 2022 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule and came up with a 12-5 record when the dust settled. Now just under halfway through the regular season, we’re staring down the possibility of that coming to fruition, but just how likely could it be?
Once-Promising Viking Hits ‘Lame Duck’ Fate
The Minnesota Vikings received a jolt at tight end this week, engineering a deal for T.J. Hockenson with the Detroit Lions. And because Hockenson is only 25 years old, his addition to the Vikings depth chart spells a ‘lame duck’ fate for incumbent TE1 Irv Smith. The Vikings...
The Folks Picking the Commanders over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Washington Commanders (4-4) in Week 9. The Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, in Week 8 on the road, extending their winning streak to three games. The Vikings conquered the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 3.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Purple Rumor Mill: The Hockenson Deal, Sidney Jones, Cousins in 2023
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 5th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
PurplePTSD: Quietly Elite Run Defense, WAS-MIN Storylines, CFB Slate
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Josh Frey explains how the Vikings run defense quietly —...
Kevin O’Connell’s Hilarious Reaction to QB’s TD
Make no mistake, the Minnesota Vikings zeitgeist has changed immensely from 2021 to 2022. It’s evident all over the place. Last year, Minnesota was mired in headstrong mediocrity, clawing at wildcard berths that didn’t pan out. Fast forward 12 months, and the Vikings grip the throat of the Green Bay Packers with a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
The Ultimate Vikings vs. Commanders Preview
Jonathan Haak and Janik Eckardt team up for an in-depth preview of Sunday’s Vikings road game against the Washington Commanders. Jonathan: Justin Jefferson’s First 200-yard Game. Jefferson is due. The fact that JJ doesn’t have a 200-yard game yet in his career is somewhat. astonishing, but I’m...
Is Za’Darius Smith Everyone’s New Favorite Viking?
He was the Vikings biggest free agent acquisition this season, and after only seven games wearing the purple of Minnesota, is Za’Darius Smith everyone’s new favorite Viking?. That is an amazing thing to say about someone who came to the Vikings after three years in Green Bay. However,...
How Many Awards Does Za’Darius Smith Win?
The Minnesota Vikings saw Za’Darius Smith win the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award following a three-sack performance against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Green Bay Packers edge rusher is having an amazing season, but thinking he’ll stop racking up accolades any time soon seems crazy. First...
Explained: Surprising NFL Items from Week 8 and 9
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 154 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines leaguewide happenings around the NFL in Weeks 8 and 9. Particularly, the Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers struggles are discussed, as well as other...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Commanders
This Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. Minnesota edge the head-to-head history 12-10 in games dating back to 1968. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings, including the previous two. The most recent was in 2019, when Dalvin Cook scored the only touchdown in a low-scoring affair at US Bank Stadium. The game finished 19-9 in favor of the Vikings.
