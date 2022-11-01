Read full article on original website
Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, Festus
Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blaha was a teacher for 33 years in the Jefferson R-7 School District, the last 15 as a Title 1 reading specialist for kindergarten. She was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Born Oct. 19, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Delores Elaine (Czarnecki) and George Adam Schmidt.
N. Scott Kordick, 58, Cedar Hill
N. Scott Kordick, 58, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 19, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Kordick grew up in New Jersey and Indiana, completing his schooling at Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind. He worked at Chrysler in St. Louis until he retired in 2009. He enjoyed hunting for Native American artifacts, fishing, float trips, whittling, cooking, making improvement on his property and mowing his grass. Born Dec. 26, 1963, in Santa Ana, Calif., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Linda (Tedoldi) Kordick.
Dittmer woman killed protecting students in school shooting
Jean Kuczka, who was killed Oct. 24 in a school shooting, died the same way she lived her life – taking care of others, said those who knew her. Kuczka, 61, of Dittmer, a health and physical education teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, stepped in front of the school shooter to protect her students, according to reports from those who were in her classroom at the time.
Lester James Thoma, 79, Hillsboro
Lester James Thoma, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 2, 2022, at home. Mr. Thoma moved to St. Louis in 1945 and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961. He served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968. He worked for General Electric as an electrician and Chrysler as a robotics welder repairman, retiring as a UAW member from the Chrysler Fenton plant in June 2007. He was a fourth-degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 6401 and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Born Feb. 23, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Joseph and Agnes (Artmann) Thoma.
Ann Marie Douglas, 78, Festus
Ann Marie Douglas, 78, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. Born Feb. 16, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Marie Ethel (Larson) and Roy William Sander. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Clarence W. Douglas. She is survived by...
Fenton Legion plans to unveil new mural on Veterans Day
American Legion Post 400 in Fenton is inviting veterans and other members of the public to a fish fry and mural unveiling on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Legion assistant finance officer Mike Masters of Imperial, a Navy veteran, said the fish fry will run from 3-7 p.m., and the mural unveiling is at 5 p.m., both at the Legion hall, 2 Gravois Road, in Fenton.
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, Arnold
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, of Arnold died Nov. 4, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Baldwin was a longtime member of Bethesda General Baptist Church in Imperial. She retired as an office worker, having worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Sligo Steel. Born July 3, 1928, in Irondale, she was the daughter of the late Lulu (Hicks) ad Edmond Max Rieffer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenwood “Bud” Baldwin.
Anna Mae Clements, 94, Festus
Anna Mae Clements, 94, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Clements worked for Browning Arms for many years. She enjoyed playing piano, working on puzzles, talking politics and playing games with family and friends. Born May 20, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sally McDowell.
Brian L. Murray, 62, Dittmer
Brian L. Murray, 62, of Dittmer died Oct. 22, 2022. Mr. Murray enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his brother, Joe, maintaining the family’s country place in Potosi. Born Nov. 25, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kathryn Murray and the late Leonard Everett and Sabina (Meyer) Murray.
OUTDOORS: Toll-free phone helps investigate poaching crime
CWD and OGT are acronyms familiar to hunters preparing for the November portion of firearms deer hunting season. Chronic wasting disease is a statewide concern with concentrated efforts in the areas where the disease has been detected. Operation Game Thief welcomes input from all Missourians to help stop game law violations.
Funston E. ‘Spud’ Warren, 89, Fenton
Funston E. “Spud” Warren, 89, of Fenton died Oct. 30, 222, in St. Louis. Mr. Warren was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, camping, working around the house and the yard, watching old Western movies, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with family. Born Nov. 21, 1932, in Shannon County, he was the son of the late Walter and Alice (Heaton) Warren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma (Martin) Warren.
Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, Cedar Hill
Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, of Cedar Hill died Nov. 3, 2022. Mrs. May will be remembered for her quick wit, sweet smile and ability to build a sense of community. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, going on vacations, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with her husband, fishing or boating at Lake of the Ozarks, dancing or being with family. Born Oct. 4, 1931, in Newburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Leah Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Vernon May, who died in 2006.
Myrl Emil Hook, 90, Festus
Myrl Emil Hook, 90, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Hook worked as a meat cutter at various groceries in St. Louis, Pevely, and Festus, including Gannon’s and Queen’s Markets. He also worked as a funeral direction for Vinyard Funeral Homes in Festus and Pevely. He was a Korean War era veteran of the U.S. Army and a longtime member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus, Knights of Columbus Council 1230 and American Legion Post 253. Born April 22, 1932, in Imperial, he was the son of the late Ivy A. (Herrell) and William J. Hook. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia (Karl) Hook.
Ruth Janet Lagermann, 71, High Ridge
Ruth Janet Lagermann, 71, of High Ridge died Oct. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Lagermann was a builder from earliest childhood and worked for many years at H.R. Electric making parts for machines. She was a member of Faith Community Church in House Springs, where she enjoyed volunteering at its Peace by Piece store. She enjoyed snow and snowmen and loved spending time with family and her beloved dog, Cinnamon. Born May 27, 1951, in Elvins, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ethel (Hurst) Leonard.
Michael J. Behr, 54, Bonne Terre
Michael J. Behr, 54, of Bonne Terre died Nov. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Behr was a checker at Schnucks in Festus. He enjoyed fishing and classic rock music. Born Nov. 25, 1967, in Crystal City, he was the son of Linda (Marvin) Long Davis of De Soto and the late Dennis Michael Behr and the stepson of JoAnn Behr of Piedmont.
Carol Jeanne (Kaag) Bacher, 87, House Springs
Carol Jeanne (Kaag) Bacher, 87, of House Springs died Oct. 29, 2022, at Mother of Good Counsel Home. Mrs. Bacher graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1953. She was a longtime volunteer with the Jefferson County Library Friends of the Library. She enjoyed attending her children’s activities while they were growing up. She also liked playing Bingo, reading books, taking walks and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born Sept. 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Spindler) Dobrotinic and Clarence Kaag.
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
Blackcat boys, Grandview girls win districts
Herculaneum’s boys cross country team will defend its Class 3 state title at Gans Creek in Columbia on Saturday after winning the District 1 meet at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex on Oct. 29. Placing two runners in the top five and four in the first 15, the Blackcats...
ICYMI: P&Z gives cold shoulder to homeless center
The future is not promising for a plan to build a homeless rehabilitation facility in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro. After a public hearing on Oct. 27, the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 against recommending the proposal submitted by New Hope Fellowship Church in High Ridge.
Bartels resigns as Div. 3 Circuit Court judge
Dianna Bartels has resigned her position as the Jefferson County Div. 3 Circuit judge. Brenda Stacey, the presiding judge for the county’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, said Bartels submitted her letter of resignation to the governor’s office on Oct. 25. Stacey, who’s also the Jefferson County...
