Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests
Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140. Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000.
Elko Daily Free Press
Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
Graffiti at White River Narrows results in imprisonment of two Elko citizens
White River Narrows is revered by the Paiute and Shoshone tribes and is noted for its ancient petroglyphs that date back more than 100 years.
Elko Daily Free Press
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
Elko Daily Free Press
Crime series to film in Elko County
ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case. People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners’ board room sometime within the next few weeks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in Spring Creek
ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Wild Bunch holds 15th annual memorial run
ELKO — The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 15th Annual Memorial Run on Oct. 15. The event started at Goldie’s Bar with people signing in and greeting each other. After visiting a number of local businesses the run ended at Silver Dollar Bar where everybody enjoyed the rest of the day and winners were announced.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Garcia is turning out some pretty work in the way of ladies’ belts. The leather and stamping will compare with that of any establishment in the United States. It is the genuine Mexican work, and when set off with a silver buckle makes a handsome and useful present.
Elko Daily Free Press
Check out what's happening around Elko
ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session. Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.
Elko Daily Free Press
Laxalt stops in Elko on election home stretch
ELKO – About 60 people joined Adam Laxalt for a campaign stop one week before Election Day. The former Nevada attorney general rallied constituents Tuesday night, a week ahead of the election that sees him facing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV. The visit was part of his Bus...
Elko Daily Free Press
BLM Christmas tree permits available in the Elko District
ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District has Christmas tree cutting permits available for purchase until Dec. 24. Permits are available at the Elko District Office, 3900 E. Idaho St., during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Permits may also be obtained online through the BLM Special Forest Products Online System. Online permits are available for purchase 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Elko Daily Free Press
5th Gear Powersports opens at new location
ELKO — For 17 years 5th Gear Powersports has served the greater Elko County area for all their outdoor recreational needs. Co-owners Cortney Worline and John Glenn opened a small shop with themselves and one other person to help, but now they have expanded into a larger hilltop warehouse.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11
ELKO — Join the Elko County Commissioners in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko girls enter regionals on win, tie
WINNEMUCCA — Down the stretch of the regular season, the Elko girls soccer team notched a win and a tie on the road. Against Fallon, the Lady Indians rolled to a 5-1 victory. However, Elko trailed Lowry 3-1 at the half in the season finale but managed to pull...
Elko Daily Free Press
Business Before Hours at Allusive Images
ELKO—Join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Nov. 10, with Allusive Images at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 732 starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters
WINNEMUCCA — After clinching a berth in the postseason with a four-set victory over South Tahoe, the Elko volleyball team closed the regular season with back-to-back three-set losses on the road. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Lady Indians were swept in Fallon. Elko followed with another shutout loss against...
