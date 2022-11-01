Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots kicks off their 75th year of making sure children have gifts on Christmas
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been putting smiles on children's faces for three-quarters of a century and they do it with the help of the community. For years, the Lima Noon Optimist Club has worked with the Lima Salvation Army and the United States Marine Corps Reserve to provide gifts for children in Lima and Allen County on Christmas Day. Today was the kick-off for the 75th year of the national Toys for Tots program. Locally more than 750 families received Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army last year, with 1,500 children getting something under the tree Christmas morning thanks to the Toys for Tots program.
November is Seatbelt Safety and Enforcement Month
Every year, it's learned that more and more deadly crashes can be avoided by wearing a seatbelt. This month is Seatbelt Safety and Enforcement Month and multiple organizations in Allen County, such as the Regional Planning Commission, will be working together to ensure drivers stay safe as the holiday season inches closer and closer. Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the seatbelt usage rate in 2021 was at 90.4%, a number that many want to see improve and not decrease.
Crime Stoppers Wanted Persons for the Week Ending in 11-06-22
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 11-06-22 Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Deputies seize $10,000 worth of narcotics, arrest two in Crawford County
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Crawford County deputies seized $10,000 worth of narcotics and detained two adults at a Galion home on Thursday. Jalil Holt, 37, and Jessica Foust, 34, were arrested after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found 95 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription drugs and marijuana in their home on the […]
South Side Christian Church holds Christmas craft goods sale
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A sale is underway to help out people in need this holiday season. The Holiday Treasures sale started November 3rd and will go through Saturday at South Side Christian Church. An assortment of items are up for sale, including Christmas decor, candies, and desserts, with all of the proceeds going towards local and global ministries. Many of the items in the sale are homemade and sellers have been working on them throughout the year.
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
Leaf pickup for the City of Lima will begin on November 14th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The past week with the rain and winds have brought the leaves down and the City of Lima is gearing up to start their annual leaf pickup program. Starting Monday, November 14th crews will begin in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth wards collecting leaves. Residents are asked to rake them to the tree lawn and not in the street. They are also asked to please remove any sticks or debris from the piles and not to smash the leaves down.
City of Lima looking to hire and fill several job openings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima has the help wanted sign out just like most businesses across the region. The city has several openings they need to fill including some administrative positions. The city is an equal opportunity employer and is encouraging people to apply as these positions are not just a job but a career.
Man believed to be responsible for shooting at Levels Lounge rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The murder trial for a 37-year-old Lima man is set to move forward after he rejected a plea offer. Deontray Forrest is facing charges of felonious assault and murder both have criminal gang activity and gun specifications on them. He is also facing a charge of having weapons under disability.
Police calls
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday. 1900 block of University Boulevard, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Monday. 700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A stabbing was investigated Monday. 500 block of West Eureka Street, Lima...
City of Lima reminding residents of new permit process for PODS
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima city officials want to make sure residents are aware of a new permitting process for Portable On Demand Storage. Lima City Council recently passed an ordinance establishing a time limit, size requirement, and placement on a property for the use of PODS in residential areas. Permits will be required starting Thursday, November 10th through the city's building department.
Lima Municipal Court records
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
University of Findlay’s Helping Hands Food Drive Sets New Record
Press Release from the University of Findlay: The University of Findlay celebrated the conclusion of 2022’s Helping Hands food drive event on Thursday, November 3rd, with an award ceremony and celebration. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in the Center for Student Life and Business College on UF’s campus, to celebrate yet another record-setting year. The 2022 Helping Hands food drive gathered 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees. Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award. This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables. David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results. “I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year,” Harr said.
Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder
On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Monday, Oct. 31)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate Corey Garber and Starh Entingh. They are known to frequent the Greenville and Gettysburg area. Please remember, do NOT attempt to apprehend these individuals. Call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-3399 or the Greenville Police Department at (937)548-1103 if you have any information on his whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District leads night hike
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Many went out to enjoy the beautiful weather this afternoon, but what about after the sun went down?. The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District invited nature enthusiasts to enjoy a night hike at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Being outdoors after dark can be scary, but it can be interesting to see what goes on in nature after most people have gone inside for the day. The park district hopes to educate people about wildlife after dark.
