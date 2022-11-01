Press Release from the University of Findlay: The University of Findlay celebrated the conclusion of 2022’s Helping Hands food drive event on Thursday, November 3rd, with an award ceremony and celebration. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in the Center for Student Life and Business College on UF’s campus, to celebrate yet another record-setting year. The 2022 Helping Hands food drive gathered 238,732 pounds of food, donated by community members, students, and University employees. Also contributing to this year’s numbers were local school districts competing for the first ever “Golden Can” award. This year’s total donations surpassed last year’s total of 214,559 pounds of canned items and non-perishables. David Harr, University of Findlay Director of Dining Services, takes charge of the event each year but was still shocked by the results. “I was overwhelmed after seeing how much everyone contributed to this food drive. Each year it keeps going up! What’s great about it is that we have people that have contributed year after year, but we also have all these new people joining in. I think that’s how we’ve been able to grow each year,” Harr said.

