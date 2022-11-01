Read full article on original website
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
