The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.

1 DAY AGO