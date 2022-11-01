ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Indiana vs. No. 16 Penn State: How to watch, injury updates, game notes

A bye week couldn't have come at a better time for Indiana (3-5) as it looks to buck a five-game losing skid this weekend against No. 16 Penn State. Although the Hoosiers will enter Saturday's game as a big underdogs, the two team's last meeting in Bloomington ended in one of the most dramatic overtime finishes in the entire 2020 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Penn State Football: The Future is Now

With two losses on the record, is it time for Penn State Football to look to the future?. Last Saturday’s game against Ohio State resulted in yet another disheartening defeat for Penn State football. The 44-31 score knocked Penn State out of any conference championship or national playoff hopes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Inside The Locker Room

This week brings another jam packed Inside The Locker Room. Here are some of the highlights:. A look at prospects the Indiana coaching staff visited this week. An updated on national top-25 prospect 6-foot-10 center Somto Cyril. This weekend's Indiana official visit from national top-60 prospect Rakease Passmore. What Peegs.com...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Shamokin High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
SHAMOKIN, PA
State College

State High Student Reported Missing

Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Morgan Myles is moving on! Watch her winning performance

Morgan Myles is done turning chairs on 'The Voice', but now she'll be turning out votes! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native had the judge's hands high and spirits raised with her rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love." Myles' knockout performance was from Monday's episode during 'the knockout' rounds of NBC's singing competition. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

