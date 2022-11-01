ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
COLORADO STATE
thetrek.co

Surviving the Storm in Oregon

We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
OREGON STATE
outsidemagazine

These North American Ski Resorts Had the Most Snow Last Year

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It’s not worth looking toward last year’s snow to predict how deep this year will be, right? Well, with a triple-dip La Niña cycle bearing down on us this winter, a look into the recent past seems like a promising way to chase powder, just this once. It’s rare for three La Niña seasons to fall in succession, so let’s look at where the chips fell last season and start booking flights. These sea-temperature patterns typically favor the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, an area with heavy competition between Epic and Ikon Pass resorts. Choose wisely…
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Is the Snowiest Place On Earth?

There are many ways to define the snowiest place on earth. Is it the snowiest city? The snowiest town? The snowiest single location anywhere? Unfortunately, the snowiest place on earth is probably not exactly known because it is most likely in a remote mountainous area that doesn’t have an easy way to measure snow by human standards. However, there are some strong likely candidates to be explored in the article below.
OREGON STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

You’ll Never Guess How Many Islands Are in Montana

Island life is not what comes to mind when thinking about Montana. We've got some terrific lakes, reservoirs, and rivers...but islands? Indeed, and some of them are breathtaking. There are 115 named islands in the state of Montana. That's nearly as many named islands that are in the Hawaiian string...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Reopening Scenic Campground After 9-Year Closure: PHOTOS

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) is reopening a large, gorgeous 68-site campground this weekend for the first time since 2013. If you grew up in the Smokies like this Tennessean, you may remember Look Rock Campground. At nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Look Rock Campground provides a spectacular Appalachian camping experience along the ridge of the Smokies with overlooks into the western end of the park. Or at least it did – and will again – come this Saturday.
TENNESSEE STATE
outdoorphotographer.com

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” –John Muir. How does one write about a national park that is so vast that 90 percent of it is accessible only by foot or horseback? I suppose the best way is to start with the 10 percent where the majority of people visit, where they can enjoy spectacular scenery from walking paths or their cars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Big Changes Coming to Bryce Canyon National Park’s Backcountry Permits

In the past, Bryce Canyon National Park backcountry visitors could only reserve the proper permit up to 48 hours in advance of their visit. Thanks to a new system, though, backcountry campers and explorers will no longer need to cross their fingers and hope that they’ll be able to secure a spot in the park’s wildest regions. Starting December 1, these overnight visitors can reserve their permit up to three months in advance of their trip during the busy season.
Outsider.com

Gardiner, Montana Welcomes Back Visitors as Yellowstone National Park Fully Reopens

Following Yellowstone National Park reopening its north entrance and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs, Gardiner, Montana has officially welcomed back visitors. As previously reported, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is now open to regular visitor traffic. Contractors completed the striping on October 29th. The reopening comes months after the devastating flooding that caused closures to multiple roads.
GARDINER, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy