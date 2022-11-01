Long-Buried Secrets Threaten to Destroy (or Save?) a Family Dynasty in Prime Video's Riches — Watch Trailer

“Who needs enemies when you have family?”

That’s the central question behind Prime Video’s Riches , a six-episode family drama created by Abby Ajayi ( How to Get Away With Murder , Inventing Anna ).

Per the show’s official logline, Riches “follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.”

Riches stars Deborah Ayorinde ( Truth Be Told ), Hugh Quarshie ( Absentia ), Sarah Niles ( Ted Lasso , I May Destroy You ), Adeyinka Akinrinade ( A Discovery of Witches ), Ola Orebiyi ( Cherry ), Nneka Okoye ( Halo ), and Emmanuel Imani ( The Wheel of Time ).

All six episodes of Riches drop Friday, Dec. 2 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The series is executive-produced by writer/creator Ajayi, Nadine Marsh-Edwards, Amanda Jenks, Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Riches , then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching?