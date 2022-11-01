Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the media moments after Washington's 24-21 win over No. 23 Oregon State Friday night, and he had a pretty stunning admission to make. In all the years he has been a head coach, he's never centered a ball for a final field goal. He's always been of the thought that the touchdown is the way to go. And 99 percent of the time, who is going to disagree with him?

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO