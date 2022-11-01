Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Live Updates: No. 23 Oregon State 21 - Washington 24 (FINAL)
The week ten Pac-12 football slate opens Friday night as No. 23 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) travels north up I-5 for a key matchup against Washington (6-2, 3-2) at 7:30 pm PT. The Beavers and Huskies are fighting for position in the conference standings as the regular season enters its final month, and the battle between the teams with identical records could be a momentum-builder for the winning squad.
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
247Sports
WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
247Sports
This is what Kalen DeBoer had to say after Washington's 24-21 win over Oregon State
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the media moments after Washington's 24-21 win over No. 23 Oregon State Friday night, and he had a pretty stunning admission to make. In all the years he has been a head coach, he's never centered a ball for a final field goal. He's always been of the thought that the touchdown is the way to go. And 99 percent of the time, who is going to disagree with him?
247Sports
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
247Sports
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal
After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
Comments / 0