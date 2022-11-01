ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members-only discounted tickets for Zoo Lights now available for purchase at Denver Zoo

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
DENVER (KRDO) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year. The Denver Zoo announced that members-only discounted tickets are now available for purchase, just ahead of the holiday season.

Members can purchase their tickets starting Tuesday until Tuesday, Nov. 15.

You can learn more and purchase your tickets for the Zoo Lights here .

