ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Chase Claypool: Report

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afv3Z_0iudmlLt00
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears , sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN 's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.

The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source told ESPN 's Adam Schefter .

Claypool currently has 28 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown during his first seven games of the 2022 NFL season.

The former Notre Dame standout was selected by the Steelers at No. 49 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during a breakout first season, which included recording a career best 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

Claypool also recorded 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns during his second NFL season.

The third-year receiver was mentioned in several trade rumors following the team's decision to sign fellow receiver Diontae Johnson to a two-year, $36.71 million deal this past offseason.

Johnson, who currently leads the Steelers in receptions (43) and receiving yards (372), is coming off a career season in which he set new personal bests for receptions (107), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (8).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
737
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy