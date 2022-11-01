ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Shares Daughter Lili's Latest Adorable Milestone

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Meghan Markle opened up about life at home with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids Archie and Lilibet. During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone.

"Lili has just started walking," told her guest actress Pamela Adlon per People. "She's a year and a couple of months old." In a previous interview, Prince Harry also shared that Lili had taken her very first step in April.

"Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!" he told People. "Proud papa, here."

Markle gave more insight into her busy family life in Montecito, California. "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

She continued, "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

After hearing about Markle's busy mornings, Adlon added that she hoped Prince Harry helps out with the kids too. "Oh, my husband?" Markle replied. "He's great."

