ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrtPJ_0iudmbWd00
Photo: Getty Images

Jerry Jones is hoping the NFL turns a blind eye to his Halloween costume.

A photo making the rounds on social media shows the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as a "blind referee," according to NBC DFW . He's seen wearing a referee costume with sunglasses and a walking stick on his niece's Instagram. "Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything! And I used it on some people, too," Jones told Sports Illustrated after Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. He added that the costume was "just layin' around somewhere" at the Cowboys HQ in Frisco.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the epic troll Halloween costume. A blind ref. Hope @nfl has a sense of humor," Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on Twitter over the weekend.

Why would he hope the NFL has a sense of humor? In 2019, the NFL sent a notice to coaches and higher ups saying it doesn't allow criticism toward officials. "Comments regarding the quality of officiating, individual calls or missed calls, the League’s officiating department, an officiating crew, or an individual game official; (a)ccusing game officials of acting with bias or in any way questioning the integrity of NFL game officials; or (p)osting negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media," the notice said.

NBC DFW reports Jones' costume might fall under the criteria at the end of the NFL's statement. Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones shared his thoughts about the costume in a radio interview this week. "They have a very difficult job in real time. I do think they understand you can have some humor with this stuff, but I can’t imagine they don’t think there’s nothing but respect that comes out of the Cowboys organization in terms of how difficult their job is and what a good job they do, as well," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications

Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
NJ.com

Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77

Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Yardbarker

Now What? Stephen Jones Outlines Cowboys Plan After Trade Deadline Incompletion

Did the Dallas Cowboys commit a turnover by not making a trade before this week's deadline?. It might be the biggest question for the 6-2 Cowboys moving forward. It wasn't for a lack of effort. Speaking with the media Wednesday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium, Cowboys' Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

'Dallas Day' in Houston Keeps Texans Reeling

HOUSTON - The Eagles were in South Texas on Thursday night, outlasting the upstart Houston Texans, 29-17, to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Despite the location being Jalen Hurts’ adopted hometown (he’s technically from the Houston suburb of Channelview), there was plenty of Dallas talk as well.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Source: Dallas Cowboys Cut Trysten Hill Moves to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers. As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy