ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Chase Claypool: Report

By Jason Hall
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afv3Z_0iudmZi300
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears , sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN 's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.

The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source told ESPN 's Adam Schefter .

Claypool currently has 28 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown during his first seven games of the 2022 NFL season.

The former Notre Dame standout was selected by the Steelers at No. 49 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during a breakout first season, which included recording a career best 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

Claypool also recorded 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns during his second NFL season.

The third-year receiver was mentioned in several trade rumors following the team's decision to sign fellow receiver Diontae Johnson to a two-year, $36.71 million deal this past offseason.

Johnson, who currently leads the Steelers in receptions (43) and receiving yards (372), is coming off a career season in which he set new personal bests for receptions (107), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (8).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
newsnet5

Cleveland Cavaliers get 3rd spot in ESPN power rankings

CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the third best NBA team at the moment. The Cavs have won six games in a row, and with the return of Darius Garland and the addition of all-star Donovan Mitchell, they appear to be unstoppable. The Milwaukee...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
brownsnation.com

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson’s Status

Ever since the Cleveland Browns made their trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022, he’s been surrounded by controversy. His antics off the field led him to getting an 11-game suspension this season. However, the Browns GM, Andrew Berry, is now confirming what Watson’s status is as the team head...
CLEVELAND, OH
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy