Larkin Poe, comprised of multi-instrumentalist, singing sister duo Rebecca and Megan Lovell, released this glittering nugget last month, off their sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, which drops next week. The album was co-produced with Rebecca’s musician husband, Tyler Bryant, and includes the talents of drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Tarka Layman.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO