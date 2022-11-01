After 60 years, 25 films, and 6 leading men, the James Bond franchise has been one of consistent reinvention from one era to the next. From Sean Connery's suave and debonair debut of the character in the 1960s to Daniel Craig's more coldhearted portrayal of the iconic spy in the 21st century, the long-running film series has given viewers a variety of tones and stylistic aesthetics. Roger Moore's performances took the character into a lighter and more comedic direction that occasionally bordered on self-parody, giving viewers seven films that were a breezy and welcome breath of fresh air. When Pierce Brosnan took up the mantle, his approach to Bond found a happy medium between the playfulness of Moore and the confident stoicism of Connery, bringing to the franchise a healthy balance of reverence and fun. Part of what has made the film series so unique and endearing over the decades is its ability to allow for different performative interpretations by a handful of actors, each of whom put a personal stamp on Bond and left an indelible impression on audiences in his own way.

