Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
The Most Successful Movies of the ‘90s
Cinema in the the 1990s was notable for the expansion of the home video market; the emergence of new independent production companies; advancements in CGI technology and the birth of virtual cinematography; the resurgence of Disney; the rebirth of disaster films; and the rise and continued success of franchises. To identify the most successful movies […]
murphysmultiverse.com
Russo Brothers Tease When You Could Expect a Marvel Return
Joe and Anthony Russo made quite their mark on the filming market by not only directing two great additions to the Captain America franchise but also directing two of Marvel Studios’ highest-grossing films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers. Endgame. When rumors of what may be the next addition to the franchise might be, many threw their names back into the hat. They even teased how they would tackle an adaptation of Secret Wars throughout various interviews promoting films from their newly established AGBO production studio.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm
Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
EW.com
The 20 best psychological horror movies of all time
Psychological horror films span back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, with Universal Pictures' two biggest stars playing a part in the subgenre's inception: In The Black Cat (1934) Bela Lugosi's Dr. Vitus flays Boris Karloff's Hjalmar, while he's still alive, but viewers can only witness the crime via the characters' shadows.
TVOvermind
Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List
From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list. However, do not worry! After...
Eiza González & Henry Cavill to lead Guy Ritchie’s new spy movie
Eiza González is lining up her next action film. The Mexican actress will co-star alongside Henry Cavill in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” a spy film directed by Guy Ritchie. According to Deadline, the film is inspired by actual events and follows a secret WWII combat organization...
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
AFM: Devilworks’ U.S. Banner New Era Lands Alien Invasion, Medusa’s Venom (Exclusive)
New Era Entertainment, the North American distribution label of genre specialists Devilworks, has picked up two features for distribution across the U.S. and Canada. Action sci-fi Alien Invasion and horror sequel Medusa’s Venom will both be released next year and will also be introduced to buyers by Devilworks at the American Film Market. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. The debut feature of director Fred Searle, Alien Invasion follows a group...
netflixjunkie.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Credits Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Terminator’ for Inspiring ‘Wakanda Forever’
The credit for Wakanda Forever goes to Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Terminator according to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The movie was a massive success across the globe and it was not only the first MCU movie to enter the Oscars but also the first superhero movie, marking history. Everything fit just right, from the direction to the cast and the storyline.
Collider
‘Licence to Kill’ and Timothy Dalton Brought Gritty Realism to the James Bond Franchise
After 60 years, 25 films, and 6 leading men, the James Bond franchise has been one of consistent reinvention from one era to the next. From Sean Connery's suave and debonair debut of the character in the 1960s to Daniel Craig's more coldhearted portrayal of the iconic spy in the 21st century, the long-running film series has given viewers a variety of tones and stylistic aesthetics. Roger Moore's performances took the character into a lighter and more comedic direction that occasionally bordered on self-parody, giving viewers seven films that were a breezy and welcome breath of fresh air. When Pierce Brosnan took up the mantle, his approach to Bond found a happy medium between the playfulness of Moore and the confident stoicism of Connery, bringing to the franchise a healthy balance of reverence and fun. Part of what has made the film series so unique and endearing over the decades is its ability to allow for different performative interpretations by a handful of actors, each of whom put a personal stamp on Bond and left an indelible impression on audiences in his own way.
The Worst Original Netflix Movies
Since it began providing original content in 2012, Netflix has seen 11 of its films win a total of 16 Academy Awards. Along the way, though, the streaming service has had its share of misfires. ( (On the plus side, here are the 25 best original Netflix movies.) To determine the worst Netflix original movies, […]
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0