COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
mynewsla.com
OC’s COVID-19 Statistics Hold Steady
As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that hospitalizations went from 103 patients...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports More Than 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 positive patients in its latest data, down 34 from the previous day. There were 1,592 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health. There were also 191 patients reported in intensive care, down 12 from the previous day.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Jail Inmate Dies After Unspecified Medical Issue
A 59-year-old inmate at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana died Friday following an unspecified medical issue. The inmate was taken to a hospital Friday morning due to the medical issue, and pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of...
mynewsla.com
OC Bus Commuters Still Stranded as OCTA Strike Enters Day 2
Orange County Transportation Authority officials Friday called on the union representing maintenance workers to resume bargaining talks to end a strike in its second day that has shut down bus service, but a union leader said his members want to continue talks but the agency will not budge on its last offer.
mynewsla.com
Talks to Resume on OCTA Strike
Negotiations will resume this weekend between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its maintenance workers, offering some hope for an end to the strike that has shut down all bus service. After a back-and-forth in the media Friday over the stalled negotiations, an announcement was made that...
mynewsla.com
OCTA Buses Stuck in Park as Mechanics Strike
Thousands of Orange County bus riders found themselves without service Thursday, with the union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers striking over what it calls stalled labor negotiations. The union called the walkout Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden Grove yards and...
mynewsla.com
Union Announces Strike Against OCTA; Bus Service to Shut Down Thursday
Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday — setting up picket lines at the agency’s Santa Ana and Garden...
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Criticizes Newsom’s Pause on Homelessness Funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
mynewsla.com
First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete
A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
mynewsla.com
LA-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing in New Mexico
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico, the airline said Wednesday, when the plane’s cabin appeared to fill with smoke. The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when a smoky order started to fill the cabin, according to media reports.
mynewsla.com
Crash on The 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported
A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
Officials Seeking Help Identifying Patient at Beverly Hospital in Montebello
Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a 34-year-old woman who is a patient at the facility. The woman is Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 218 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. A photo of her face was not being released, but...
mynewsla.com
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Accuses DA of `Electioneering’ by Withholding Investigative Reports
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George GascÃ³n Thursday of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re-election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall GascÃ³n.
mynewsla.com
Laguna Beach Man Committed for Deadly Stabbing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man was committed to a state mental health institution indefinitely Friday for the fatal stabbing of his mother three years ago. Matthew Bryson McDonald pleaded guilty Oct. 17, but following a non-jury trial, Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King ruled the defendant was found to have been insane at the time of the killing.
mynewsla.com
Riverside, DoorDash Partner to Facilitate Meal Deliveries to Those in Need
A partnership between the city of Riverside and delivery service DoorDash was announced Wednesday involving deliveries to people in need throughout the city, relying on products provided by area food banks and other charities. “The city is proud to partner (in) `Project DASH’ to address food insecurity,” Mayor Patricia Lock...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Identified
A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Injured in Rollover Crash Involving Big Rig on 60 Freeway
A motorist was injured Friday in a collision between a tractor-trailer and sedan on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that caused the smaller vehicle to roll on the freeway, blocking one lane. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on the westbound Moreno Valley Freeway at Jack Rabbit Trail,...
