Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Public Library hosts storytelling event
On November 4, the Billings Public Library hosts “Storytelling: The power of connecting our world” in the community room from 5 pm to 6 pm. The press release says the event is a Montana Conservations program. The event is presented by Lailani Upham, who leads the discussion, and...
Montana Radio Host was a Victim of Catfishing This Week in Billings, Again!
You might be asking yourself “What the heck is catfishing?”. "the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona." You’ve seen the MTV show Catfish?? It gets heated because people are lied to and they realize the person they’ve been chatting with isn’t that person in the photos at all. It can be a scary and frustrating thing to deal with.
5 Best Soup Spots in Billings for Cold, Cozy Days
It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season. I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!
Carbon County News
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld
Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
KULR8
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Tiger muskies stocked at Lake Elmo
BILLINGS – After a winter and spring of construction and development, Lake Elmo is returning to the productive fishery it was before invasive Asian clams were discovered in 2019. Last week, 75 tiger muskies from the Miles City Fish Hatchery varying in length from 6 to 12 inches were stocked in Lake Elmo.
yourbigsky.com
What are the most popular workout classes in Billings?
Fitness is proven to help keep you healthy and in shape, but what are the most popular group workout classes? Yourbigsky has the answer by calling around local fitness groups in Billings to see their popular classes. Fuel Fitness says one of its most attended classes is cycling, Zumba, and...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits
A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
Mental Health Crisis Facing Montana First Responders
Violent crime has risen significantly across the country, especially in our larger cities and towns. Has there barely even been a weekend when Billings, Montana hasn't had a shooting incident this year?. We caught up with Sergeant Jay Stovall with the Billings Police Department. He is helping to organize a...
Clark Avenue Halloween costs pretty penny, but is labor of love
Being a Clark Avenue homeowner is a little more expensive in October, as thousands descend upon the Billings street expecting large Halloween displays and candy at every stop.
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
yourbigsky.com
Public comments needed for Billings LRTP
The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for public input as they update the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is typically changed every four to five years, with the last update in 2018. According to the press release, public comments on the plan help...
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
What’s Your Problem? Dude Flips Off Traffic in Downtown Billings
This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings. According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.
Patient returns to Columbus hospital to thank those who saved his life
He spent the next nine months laying in a hospital bed fighting for his life after doctors found an abdominal infection.
