Related
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns as a cudgel to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
Zeldin coming to West Seneca this Sunday
The event is happening on the last day of early voting.
wnynewsnow.com
Voters guide to New York elections
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Election day is less than a week away and New Yorkers have a lot to vote for on this year’s ballot. The statewide races include the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller. New Yorkers will also vote for congressional candidates, state legislature...
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
NY1
Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor
Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day
With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County. Some voters are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind.
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats
Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to […]
Reports of 'voter integrity' group in Chautauqua Co. a 'distraction, concern' for Board of Elections officials
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Bipartisan elections officials in Mayville say they’re dealing with something they’ve never seen in the lead-up to an election, a group of unknown individuals going door to door asking people about their voter history. According to Brian Abram and Luz Torres, the Republican,...
wnynewsnow.com
How to Correctly Fill Out and Submit Mail Ballots In PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – So far, more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, with over 900,000 already returned. Having some familiarity helps with voting by mail, especially if it’s your first time. Completing and returning your mail ballot can be done in just a few easy steps.
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
What you need to know about making sure your vote counts in New York State
Thousands have already cast their vote early and absentee ballots are rolling into the Erie County Board of Elections, but how do we know if our vote counts?
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature to meet Wednesday November 2 for vote on pay raise law, see proposed new payroll numbers
The board will be voting to approve the law which permits the pay increases. Approval of actual pay increase will require additional board approval. Last week the Allegany County Legislature held a public hearing on a proposed local law which would increase the pay of most department heads, directors, deputies, and other non-union positions.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
