Great Valley, NY

nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Voters guide to New York elections

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Election day is less than a week away and New Yorkers have a lot to vote for on this year’s ballot. The statewide races include the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller. New Yorkers will also vote for congressional candidates, state legislature...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NY1

Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor

Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats

Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to […]
FLORIDA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

How to Correctly Fill Out and Submit Mail Ballots In PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – So far, more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, with over 900,000 already returned. Having some familiarity helps with voting by mail, especially if it’s your first time. Completing and returning your mail ballot can be done in just a few easy steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas proposes more funding for city attorney's position

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says he is currently looking to fill the city attorney's position, following Richard Morrisroe's decision to leave the post at the end of the year. Rosas, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday, says that's one of the reasons he has included more funding for the position in the proposed 2023 city budget. He feels the city should have a full-time attorney to work with department heads and the mayor...
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?

Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...

