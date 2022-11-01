Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Houston Chronicle
The new musical 'Almost Famous' is not even almost great
NEW YORK - Warning: Do not re-watch the 2000 movie "Almost Famous" if you plan to see "Almost Famous," the new Broadway musical. Because the movie is so good. And the stage version is so less good. Comparisons are anathema but seem unavoidable in the case of this musical, which...
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
‘Almost Famous’ on Broadway Is a Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare
Rarely has rock ‘n’ roll looked and sounded as boring and tedious as it does in the strange Broadway mess that is Almost Famous (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, booking to April 9, 2023). This is odd, as the musical is based on the popular Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, who also wrote the book and lyrics for the stage show (music and other lyrics by Tom Kitt). Semi-autobiographical, it features teenage journalist William Miller (Casey Likes) as he wheedles his way, by faking being much older on the phone, into following a dysfunctional rock band called Stillwater...
Deafheaven, Julie Christmas, David Eugene Edwards and more to play Roadburn 2023
Roadburn have announced their first set of bands to play their 2023 festival, including Deafheaven, Julie Christmas, David Eugene Edwards and more
Utopia Bets Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Can Sing On The Big Screen – Specialty Preview
Indie distributor Utopia, currently in theaters with Holy Spider, anticipates music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom will be its biggest weekend opening to date. It’s holding onto numbers for Sunday from one-night premieres this past week in LA at the Fonda and in NY at Webster Hall with live performances by The Moldy Peaches, Adam Green, Wah Together and special guests Tim Heidecker and Jim Jarmusch. This weekend, the event film by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, co-produced by Vice, XTR and Pulse Films, opens at the IFC Center and Los Feliz with multiple shows sold out. Films and presales speak “to...
thebrag.com
The Doobie Brothers to play two intimate shows at Bluesfest 2023
As Bluesfest 2023 edges closer, the festival has announced an extended tour for The Doobie Brothers. The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.
Cameron Crowe Wants 'Almost Famous' Musical to Be 'Portal' to Broadway
Crowe said his late mother always thought the film "Almost Famous" would make it to Broadway. She was right. The musical opened this week at the Jacobs Theatre.
Showbiz411
Broadway: Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Make Surprise Appearances at “Almost Famous” Opening Night
The great 2000 movie, “Almost Famous,” is now a sensationally fun musical on Broadway. It’s wildly entertaining with a totally energetic cast, terrific 70s style songs by Tom Kitt, and an adaptation by Cameron Crowe. It’s not Sondheim, and it’s not complicated, but if you loved the movie you will adore the show that opened last night at the Bernard Jacobs Theater.
Universal to Represent Entire Music Catalog of Legendary Songwriter and Composer Irving Berlin
Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent the entire music catalog of the legendary composer and songwriter Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon the existing relationship between the composer’s estate and UMPG, which has served as the administrator of Berlin’s catalog since 2012. Considered one of the greatest...
On This Day in Music History: David Bowie Boo’d Off Stage Mid Poetry Reading
It was a dark and stormy night…maybe. Queue the thunder, anyway. David Bowie appeared at a Halloween gig and what ensued was a horror show. It was on this Halloween day in 1969 that Bowie was set to play at the now-demolished General Gordon pub in Gravesend, a town in Kent, England. He had just appeared on Top of The Pops, a British music chart television program, where all of England had been introduced to the Thin White Duke’s classic “Space Oddity.” Now, everyone wanted to see him perform the insta-hit.
Exclusive: David Crosby and Granddaughter Gracie Ray Talk Music, Fear and Talent in New Family Interview
When Gracie Ray, the granddaughter of the legendary songwriter and performer David Crosby, first expressed interest in becoming a professional singer-songwriter, her famous grandad experienced a gamut of emotions. “It’s an odd mix,” he told her in the two-part Q&A series that Crosby and Ray have shared exclusively with American...
travelnoire.com
Lena Horne Is The First Black Woman To Have A Theater On Broadway Bear Her Name
Those who know Broadway, have heard of the Gershwin and Shubert theaters, which are New York institutions in and of themselves. But there’s never been a Broadway theater named for a Black woman, until now. The honor was bestowed on Lena Horne this week. She’s only the third Black...
Jules Bass, Known For ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ And ‘Frosty,’ Dies At 87
Director and producer Jules Bass dies at 87. He was best known for stop-motion films like ‘Rudolph’ and ‘Frosty.’. He was also known for working alongside Arthur Rankin Jr. Jules Bass, who is best known for producing and directing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and...
