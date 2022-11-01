ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Houston Chronicle

The new musical 'Almost Famous' is not even almost great

NEW YORK - Warning: Do not re-watch the 2000 movie "Almost Famous" if you plan to see "Almost Famous," the new Broadway musical. Because the movie is so good. And the stage version is so less good. Comparisons are anathema but seem unavoidable in the case of this musical, which...
howafrica.com

Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B

Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Almost Famous’ on Broadway Is a Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare

Rarely has rock ‘n’ roll looked and sounded as boring and tedious as it does in the strange Broadway mess that is Almost Famous (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, booking to April 9, 2023). This is odd, as the musical is based on the popular Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, who also wrote the book and lyrics for the stage show (music and other lyrics by Tom Kitt). Semi-autobiographical, it features teenage journalist William Miller (Casey Likes) as he wheedles his way, by faking being much older on the phone, into following a dysfunctional rock band called Stillwater...
Deadline

Utopia Bets Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Can Sing On The Big Screen – Specialty Preview

Indie distributor Utopia, currently in theaters with Holy Spider, anticipates music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom will be its biggest weekend opening to date. It’s holding onto numbers for Sunday from one-night premieres this past week in LA at the Fonda and in NY at Webster Hall with live performances by The Moldy Peaches, Adam Green, Wah Together and special guests Tim Heidecker and Jim Jarmusch. This weekend, the event film by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, co-produced by Vice, XTR and Pulse Films, opens at the IFC Center and Los Feliz with multiple shows sold out. Films and presales speak “to...
thebrag.com

The Doobie Brothers to play two intimate shows at Bluesfest 2023

As Bluesfest 2023 edges closer, the festival has announced an extended tour for The Doobie Brothers. The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.
Showbiz411

Broadway: Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Make Surprise Appearances at “Almost Famous” Opening Night

The great 2000 movie, “Almost Famous,” is now a sensationally fun musical on Broadway. It’s wildly entertaining with a totally energetic cast, terrific 70s style songs by Tom Kitt, and an adaptation by Cameron Crowe. It’s not Sondheim, and it’s not complicated, but if you loved the movie you will adore the show that opened last night at the Bernard Jacobs Theater.
American Songwriter

On This Day in Music History: David Bowie Boo’d Off Stage Mid Poetry Reading

It was a dark and stormy night…maybe. Queue the thunder, anyway. David Bowie appeared at a Halloween gig and what ensued was a horror show. It was on this Halloween day in 1969 that Bowie was set to play at the now-demolished General Gordon pub in Gravesend, a town in Kent, England. He had just appeared on Top of The Pops, a British music chart television program, where all of England had been introduced to the Thin White Duke’s classic “Space Oddity.” Now, everyone wanted to see him perform the insta-hit.

