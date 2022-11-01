Steve Nash pens thank you letter to Nets, city of Brooklyn after parting ways with team

The Nets and head coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to an already tumultuous season that has included struggles by Ben Simmons, more Kyrie Irving controversy, and lingering uncertainty after Kevin Durant reportedly told ownership he would only revoke his trade request if Nash and GM Sean Marks were let go.

Despite all of that discord, Nash reflected only gratitude in a statement he shared on Twitter shortly after the news broke that he was no longer Brooklyn’s head coach.

“A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me an opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets,” Nash said. “It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for. It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day. I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

“Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.”

Nash finished his Nets tenure with a 93-67 record, but the team only won one playoff series.

