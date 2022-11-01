Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Canadiens, Jets
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, actor Ryan Reynolds is apparently interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. Can he afford it and are there other interested parties? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jake Muzzin and will the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the need to fill the hole left by his absence?
Yardbarker
Kraken end Wild's winning streak with road rout
Alex Wennberg scored twice and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 26th of his NHL career as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Minnesota Wild, 4-0, Thursday night in St. Paul, Minn. Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored and Daniel Sprong had...
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL team values: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Canadiens lead Sportico's most valuable hockey franchises
Sports teams in North America are money-making machines. The NHL's 32 franchises are no different. Sportico released its latest valuations of all 32 NHL clubs recently, showing just how much each team is worth. It broke down how much every team makes when it comes to revenue, team-related businesses and individual team values, formulating a total value for every franchise.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and...
Wild shutout to Seattle in latest loss at home
Visiting teams have long prepared for trips to Xcel Energy Center. Not just for the sacredness that surrounds the State of Hockey building, but because it has become notorious for being one of the toughest buildings to play in as the opposition. Last season, the Wild held a 31-8-2 home ...
ESPN
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Rossi Gets First Point in Win Over Canadiens
The Minnesota Wild didn’t show any signs of a Halloween hangover as they took on the Montréal Canadiens for the second time in a week on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It was also the opening of their quick two-game homestand before heading on the road once again. It was a fast-paced game that kept the Wild on their toes but they were ready and matched the pace throughout the game.
The Hockey Writers
Jets and Maple Leafs: Different Results From Similar Road Trips
Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets recently completed trips to the West Coast that were filled with similarities yet yielded much different results. Both teams played well below expectations yet one team was somehow able to find success on the scoresheet. Here are four takes comparing the teams’ recent trips to Southern California.
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Rantanen & Lehkonen Face Pressure in Return Home
The Colorado Avalanche are on their way to Finland for a pair of games this weekend against the Columbus Blue Jackets for the NHL Global Series, and there is a bit more pressure to perform for a couple of Avs who are heading home. Finnish forwards Mikko Rantanen and Artturi...
NHL
Rantanen and Lehkonen's Guide to Finland
Tips and recommendations from Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen about visiting their home country of Finland. Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen shared their top tips and recommendations about visiting their home country of Finland. MUST DOS:. Lehkonen: You've got to go to a wooden sauna, that's number one. There's tons...
Comments / 0