NJCC awarded $40M to spur investment and economic growth in low-income communities
New Jersey Community Capital, the state’s largest community development financial institution, received $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit Program awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund, according to a Wednesday announcement. The investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in...
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, wins state OK to get into for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the not-for-profit health insurance carrier that covers nearly one-third of all New Jersey residents, just received the state’s permission to broaden its business portfolio and reduce its tax burden, operating more like its for-profit competitors. Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride...
Horizon BCBSNJ approved to become nonprofit mutual holding company
The New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance approved an application by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company. The approval, which was expected, went into effect Tuesday, ending a slightly controversial process that began in the fall...
New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Middlesex County announces CIO Strategic Investment Plan to transform schools (SLIDESHOW)
Middlesex County, together with the state of New Jersey, on Tuesday said it finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity Strategic Investment Plan. The plan, part of Middlesex County’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan, is designed to transform and bolster Middlesex College and the Magnet School System, as well as meet the diverse needs of the entire community.
Strong start to 2022 for Gebroe-Hammer as sales total $1.35B+; 79 deals YTD
Livingston-based Gebroe-Hammer Associates this week announced it continues to see success — and sales — in its primary markets across northern and central New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area. To date, in 2022, the firm is reporting $1.35 billion in sales spanning 79 deals and 6,539 units.
New Jersey wants to help you start a marijuana business
TRENTON – Through its Business Action Center, New Jersey plans to establish a Cannabis Training Academy to help small businesses break into the industry. The initiative is being funded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, through a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales. It will roll out in the first half of 2023.
$51 Million Grant Will Help Local Families On The Emergency Rental Assistance Program Wait List
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will receive an additional $51 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds for New Jersey renter households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional funds will be reallocated to the DCA by the U.S. Treasury from other states and localities in the...
Cross River, TechUnited join forces for 2nd year to empower women and minority business owners through mentorship
Cross River Bank and TechUnited: New Jersey on Wednesday announced the launch of the 2nd Annual Women and Minority Business Owner Mentorship Cohort to benefit women and minority entrepreneurs in New Jersey. “Now in its second year, we’re proud to launch this year’s Women and Minority Business Owner Mentorship Cohort...
Upgrades enacted for NJ unemployment, but you’ll have to wait
TRENTON – A bill that improves how New Jersey runs its unemployment insurance system is now law, including changes Gov. Phil Murphy made to the legislation through a conditional veto. The law, formerly S2357, is intended to make the system more efficient with timelier payments of benefits. “As we...
Ascend Wellness launches Miss Grass products in its dispensaries in N.J. (SLIDESHOW)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, a multistate, vertically integrated cannabis operator, on Tuesday announced that Miss Grass products are now available at its three New Jersey locations, in Rochelle Park, Montclair and Fort Lee. Miss Grass and AWH expanded their multistate partnership to New Jersey following successful launches in Massachusetts and Illinois...
First National Realty Partners enters Nevada market with addition to West Coast retail portfolio
First National Realty Partners has added Tropicana Centre in Las Vegas to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio, according to a Tuesday announcement. This 586,000-square-foot asset continues the vertically integrated real estate firm’s coast-to-coast expansion in the open-air retail property sector and marks its entry into the Nevada market. Tropicana...
Win $100 for groceries! Enter the Thanks-getting contest on NJ 101.5
This Thanksgiving, make it a Thanks-getting with New Jersey 101.5!. You can get a free $100 Wegmans gift card for this year's holiday feast. Starting Monday, listen for our secret code words at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m every weekday. Enter them on our app in the space below to win a free $100 gift card!
$1M, $2M Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey as jackpot grows to $1.5B
No one took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but there are a few new millionaires in the region. In New Jersey, two players won $1 million each, and another won $2 million. In Philadelphia, three Powerball winners claimed $100,000 each.
Forever is a long time: Water companies grapple with complexity that comes with handling latest contaminants
There’s always been a lot that goes into the process that ends with water coming out of a home’s faucets. Now, there’s even more contained in that invisible world. Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, said a new class of forever chemicals has introduced another layer of complexity to a water utility’s work. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are the chemical among those that gets the most play, he added. But it isn’t the only human-made chemical being found in local water supplies.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to increase unemployment insurance system’s efficiency, expedite benefits payments
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed legislation (S2357) which makes certain changes to the administration of the State’s unemployment insurance (“UI”) system to increase the system’s efficiency and expedite timely benefits payments. The Legislature concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier...
7-Eleven is selling and closing some New Jersey stores
7-Eleven announced this week that they would be selling some stores and closing others. Eighteen of the stores slated to be sold are in New Jersey. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021) are being sold. The 18 that will be sold are:. Speedway, 1215 Saint Georges...
Alcohol delivery app launches in New Jersey — but only in parts of state
New Jersey, how would you like your booze delivered to your front door in mere minutes?. A leading alcohol delivery platform launched in 2014, that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, has announced the launch of its service in New Jersey. The Saucey alcohol delivery app, which already exists...
The future is now: Helena Theurer Pavilion promises health care experience unlike any other in N.J.
The basics of the Helena Theurer Pavilion — nine stories, 530,000 square feet, 24 operating rooms, six robotic surgical systems, 72 private surgical waiting rooms, 50 ICU beds, 175 surgical beds, 225 individual rooms — do not begin to describe the facility. Neither does the phrase “state-of-the-art,” especially...
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in November
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in November, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced Monday morning. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your...
