ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

NJCC awarded $40M to spur investment and economic growth in low-income communities

New Jersey Community Capital, the state’s largest community development financial institution, received $40 million in New Markets Tax Credit Program awards from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund, according to a Wednesday announcement. The investment is part of a larger $5 billion round of funding in...
roi-nj.com

Horizon BCBSNJ approved to become nonprofit mutual holding company

The New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance approved an application by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to reorganize its corporate structure as a nonprofit mutual holding company. The approval, which was expected, went into effect Tuesday, ending a slightly controversial process that began in the fall...
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
roi-nj.com

Middlesex County announces CIO Strategic Investment Plan to transform schools (SLIDESHOW)

Middlesex County, together with the state of New Jersey, on Tuesday said it finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity Strategic Investment Plan. The plan, part of Middlesex County’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan, is designed to transform and bolster Middlesex College and the Magnet School System, as well as meet the diverse needs of the entire community.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey wants to help you start a marijuana business

TRENTON – Through its Business Action Center, New Jersey plans to establish a Cannabis Training Academy to help small businesses break into the industry. The initiative is being funded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, through a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales. It will roll out in the first half of 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Upgrades enacted for NJ unemployment, but you’ll have to wait

TRENTON – A bill that improves how New Jersey runs its unemployment insurance system is now law, including changes Gov. Phil Murphy made to the legislation through a conditional veto. The law, formerly S2357, is intended to make the system more efficient with timelier payments of benefits. “As we...
roi-nj.com

Ascend Wellness launches Miss Grass products in its dispensaries in N.J. (SLIDESHOW)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, a multistate, vertically integrated cannabis operator, on Tuesday announced that Miss Grass products are now available at its three New Jersey locations, in Rochelle Park, Montclair and Fort Lee. Miss Grass and AWH expanded their multistate partnership to New Jersey following successful launches in Massachusetts and Illinois...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

First National Realty Partners enters Nevada market with addition to West Coast retail portfolio

First National Realty Partners has added Tropicana Centre in Las Vegas to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio, according to a Tuesday announcement. This 586,000-square-foot asset continues the vertically integrated real estate firm’s coast-to-coast expansion in the open-air retail property sector and marks its entry into the Nevada market. Tropicana...
LAS VEGAS, NV
roi-nj.com

Forever is a long time: Water companies grapple with complexity that comes with handling latest contaminants

There’s always been a lot that goes into the process that ends with water coming out of a home’s faucets. Now, there’s even more contained in that invisible world. Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, said a new class of forever chemicals has introduced another layer of complexity to a water utility’s work. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are the chemical among those that gets the most play, he added. But it isn’t the only human-made chemical being found in local water supplies.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy