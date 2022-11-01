Read full article on original website
Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants
Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.The children are among thousands of people being held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the Conservative U.K. government's treatment of asylum-seekers.Located at the site...
Tory MPs urge Rishi Sunak to calm fears over soaring New Year energy bills
Conservative MPs have joined demands for Rishi Sunak to act on the risk of soaring energy bills in the New Year, piling pressure on him to end the uncertainty.Several ministers’ aides are among Tories who have signed up to a campaign launched by more than 60 charities to boost support for the 7 million households already living in fuel poverty.They want “urgent clarification” of what help will be available next year to pay sky-high bills – after Liz Truss’s promise of a two-year freeze was torn up as unaffordable.And some go further, demanding immediate help for the poorest people...
Warning UK could ‘easily’ see catastrophic floods on scale of deadly Germany deluges
Devastating floods on a similar scale to those seen in Germany in 2021 are "absolutely conceivable" in the UK, experts have warned.Factors ranging from the summer’s drought conditions to erratic weather patterns caused by the climate crisis rachet up the risk, they claim. It comes after Storm Claudio battered parts of the UK this week, prompting a number of flood warnings and alerts to be issued. Parts of London woke up to flooded roads and transport problems after the capital experienced half a month’s rainfall in one night, with the Met Office warning of further heavy rain across parts...
