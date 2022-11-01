Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in Illinois
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
edglentoday.com
Dacus Scores Only Goal As Romeoville Eliminates Edwardsville 4-1 In IHSA Class 3A Super-Sectional Match
BLOOMINGTON - Tyler Dacus scored the only goal of the match for Edwardsvillle as Romeoville went out in front 2-0 in the first half and never looked back in going on to a 4-1 win over the Tigers in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer super-sectional match Tuesday evening at Bloomington High School.
midwestliving.com
Head to Southwest Illinois for a Winter Weekend Full of Warmth and Charm
The brick streets of Alton, Illinois, lie quiet on a dreary December morning; a mist hangs over the Mississippi River town. But Post Commons, a cavernous post office-turned-coffee shop, is anything but sleepy. Holiday tunes from a live piano player float through the air. Diners sip cappuccinos while browsing the craft market in an auxiliary room. And Mrs. Claus (yes, really) sits at a table enjoying breakfast with a friend.
edglentoday.com
Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2
BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-night quartet and gospel music convention to benefit Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
HERRIN, IL — An upcoming two-night musical event at the Southern Illinois Worship Center will benefit the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. According to a Tuesday release, the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention will begin at 6 p.m. on both evenings, from Nov. 11 - Nov. 12.
edglentoday.com
Coach Heiderscheid Praises His Boys Soccer Team On Fabulous 17-Win Season
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville concluded its boys' soccer season Tuesday at Bloomington High School falling to a powerful Romeoville team 4-1 in the IHSA Class 3A Super-Sectional. The Edwardsville season ends at 17-6-2 and the Tigers do return very talented and experienced players for the 2023 season. The 2-0 win over...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
advantagenews.com
105th Alton Halloween Parade winners
The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.
edglentoday.com
Powerball Jackpot Balloons To Staggering $1.5 Billion For Saturday Night Drawing
CHICAGO - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, and quickly approaching the world record $1.586 billion jackpot. If a player wins Saturday night’s massive grand prize, it would be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the third largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.
edglentoday.com
SIUE Educational Leadership Students Chosen for State Program
EDWARDSVILLE - Ten students enrolled in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Educational Leadership’s Principal Preparation Program have been chosen to be part of the inaugural Illinois School Leadership Pipeline Program (ISLPP). "Our aspiring principals are from districts, large and small, and from communities stretching from northern to southern Illinois,”...
edglentoday.com
SIUE Men's Soccer Plays Host to Bears in Final Home Contest
SIUE (5-7-2, 2-5-0 MVC) vs. No. 16 Missouri State (9-1-4, 5-0-2 MVC) THE COUGARS: Snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 1-0 win at Bradley. The Cougars matched their season high with 18 shots in the game. CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE will be the No. 6 seed for next week's...
edglentoday.com
SIUE Men's Basketball Rolls To 110-54 Exhibition Win Over Eureka
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka 110-54 in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
edglentoday.com
Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House This Sunday
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.
edglentoday.com
Rita J. Gaffner
Rita J. Gaffner, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home, in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 8, 1940, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Margaret (nee Yaeger) Bellm. On Saturday, October 31, 1959, she married Earl E. Gaffner at...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Illinois?
Do you remember the first time your parents left you alone? It's usually not a date that's burned in our memories. My parents would leave us alone and it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
wgel.com
Saturday’s High School Football Playoffs Games
Highland and Breese Central play in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this Saturday. The 9 and 1 Highland Bulldogs will be at home, taking on Mascoutah at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have a 7-3 record. The Central Cougars, 8 and 2, play at...
Queen of Hearts drawing takes place Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Ill.
Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Halloween Parade Will Have Huge Participation Once Again
EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots. All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce...
