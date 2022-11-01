ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

midwestliving.com

Head to Southwest Illinois for a Winter Weekend Full of Warmth and Charm

The brick streets of Alton, Illinois, lie quiet on a dreary December morning; a mist hangs over the Mississippi River town. But Post Commons, a cavernous post office-turned-coffee shop, is anything but sleepy. Holiday tunes from a live piano player float through the air. Diners sip cappuccinos while browsing the craft market in an auxiliary room. And Mrs. Claus (yes, really) sits at a table enjoying breakfast with a friend.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2

BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Coach Heiderscheid Praises His Boys Soccer Team On Fabulous 17-Win Season

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville concluded its boys' soccer season Tuesday at Bloomington High School falling to a powerful Romeoville team 4-1 in the IHSA Class 3A Super-Sectional. The Edwardsville season ends at 17-6-2 and the Tigers do return very talented and experienced players for the 2023 season. The 2-0 win over...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

105th Alton Halloween Parade winners

The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Powerball Jackpot Balloons To Staggering $1.5 Billion For Saturday Night Drawing

CHICAGO - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, and quickly approaching the world record $1.586 billion jackpot. If a player wins Saturday night’s massive grand prize, it would be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the third largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.
CHICAGO, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Educational Leadership Students Chosen for State Program

EDWARDSVILLE - Ten students enrolled in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Educational Leadership’s Principal Preparation Program have been chosen to be part of the inaugural Illinois School Leadership Pipeline Program (ISLPP). "Our aspiring principals are from districts, large and small, and from communities stretching from northern to southern Illinois,”...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Men's Soccer Plays Host to Bears in Final Home Contest

SIUE (5-7-2, 2-5-0 MVC) vs. No. 16 Missouri State (9-1-4, 5-0-2 MVC) THE COUGARS: Snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 1-0 win at Bradley. The Cougars matched their season high with 18 shots in the game. CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE will be the No. 6 seed for next week's...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Men's Basketball Rolls To 110-54 Exhibition Win Over Eureka

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka 110-54 in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House This Sunday

EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Rita J. Gaffner

Rita J. Gaffner, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home, in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, July 8, 1940, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Margaret (nee Yaeger) Bellm. On Saturday, October 31, 1959, she married Earl E. Gaffner at...
HIGHLAND, IL
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Illinois?

Do you remember the first time your parents left you alone? It's usually not a date that's burned in our memories. My parents would leave us alone and it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Saturday’s High School Football Playoffs Games

Highland and Breese Central play in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this Saturday. The 9 and 1 Highland Bulldogs will be at home, taking on Mascoutah at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have a 7-3 record. The Central Cougars, 8 and 2, play at...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL

