Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Progressives Should Support the GOP’s Social Security Reform Efforts
It is usually a sign of desperation when Democratic campaigns trot out the old Social Security scare tactics. And right on cue, as his party braces for a midterm shellacking, President Joe Biden tweeted that “you’ve been paying into Social Security your whole life. You earned it. Now, Republicans in Congress want to cut it. Who the hell do they think they are?” Former President Barack Obama also recently gave a speech lambasting any reforms to the program. Democratic campaigns, activists, and funders like the Lincoln Project have asserted that “If Republicans win, they can and will eliminate Medicare and Social Security.”
AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————NEW/DEVELOPING——————————————RUSSIA-FIRE — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others local authorities say. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities say. SENT: 150 words, photos.—————————- TOP STORIES ...
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation
Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
