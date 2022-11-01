Read full article on original website
Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade
Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
Strother home, Cemetery Preservation Group win SDCHPS 2022 Beautification Awards
Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) and the Claud and Betty Strother home were the winners of the Selma Dallas County Historical Preservation Society's (SCHPS) 2022 Beautification Awards. “We’re so pleased to be able to find such worthy winners as the Strother home and the Cemetery Preservation Group," said SDCHPS president Linda...
Countess who lives in home featured in 'Downton Abbey' to be keynote speaker at Wilcox Tour of Homes in March
The English countess who lives in the home used as the setting for the PBS series “Downton Abbey” will be the keynote speaker at the Wilcox Historical Society’s annual Tour of Homes welcome reception March 24, 2023. Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon of “Downton Abbey’s” Highclere Castle...
Free rides being offered to Nov. 8 election locations
If you need a lift to vote in the general election next week on Nov. 8 a free ride service will be available to make it happen. The service is brought by the Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Selma Democracy Center of the Center for Common Ground and Selma Housing Authority.
Area school leaders meet to add STEM programs countywide
Community and educational leaders in Dallas County and Selma City schools have joined together to finds ways to increase the number of students enrolled in STEM after-school programs. The Dallas County STEM Collaborative leaders met at RB Hudson STEAM Academy last week to discuss how to improve access to science,...
Ingram State Technical College to build educational facility at PREP
Ingram State Technical College (ISTC) is set to build an education facility at the Perry County Reentry Education Program or PREP, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner, Jr. In a post on his Facebook page, Turner said that the facility will be used to help clients reenter society and...
Selma City Council cancels work session and meeting
The Selma City Council announced Nov. 2 that it is cancelling its Nov. 3 work session and Nov. 8 meeting due to a lack of quorum. Some council members and Mayor James Perkins Jr. will be attending either a League of Municipality conference or a session of the Economic Development Academy in south Alabama, according to President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael.
Legal Notices, November 3, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent. having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons.
Morgan beats Autauga on Friday, making it past first round of playoffs
Morgan Academy defeated Autauga Academy at home 40-30 Friday, Nov. 4 in the first round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs and will travel to face Glenwood School next Friday in round two. We will update this story as more information comes available.
Francis Marion School, Robert C. Hatch High School go virtual due to flu cases, will reopen Monday
Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School have switched to remote learning due to an influx of flu-related absences, said an announcement from Perry County Schools. The schools will remain virtual for the rest of this week but will reopen on Monday, Nov. 7.
Montgomery police arrest man suspected in weekend killing
Montgomery police have arrested a man who is suspected in killing a 22-year-old man over the weekend. The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, identified as Alonzo Jones, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Police believe that the victim was shot at...
Burglary suspect arrested on drug charges at license checkpoint in Perry County
A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car. According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45. He was charged with felony possession...
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile
A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office searching for fugitive wanted on theft by deception charge
A fugitive is wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office on a theft by deception charge alleging that he took money for repairs never performed. The fugitive has been identified as Travis Lacy Martin, 42. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Martin allegedly took money to perform repairs on damages caused...
