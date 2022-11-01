ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade

Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
SELMA, AL
Strother home, Cemetery Preservation Group win SDCHPS 2022 Beautification Awards

Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) and the Claud and Betty Strother home were the winners of the Selma Dallas County Historical Preservation Society's (SCHPS) 2022 Beautification Awards. “We’re so pleased to be able to find such worthy winners as the Strother home and the Cemetery Preservation Group," said SDCHPS president Linda...
SELMA, AL
Free rides being offered to Nov. 8 election locations

If you need a lift to vote in the general election next week on Nov. 8 a free ride service will be available to make it happen. The service is brought by the Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Selma Democracy Center of the Center for Common Ground and Selma Housing Authority.
SELMA, AL
Area school leaders meet to add STEM programs countywide

Community and educational leaders in Dallas County and Selma City schools have joined together to finds ways to increase the number of students enrolled in STEM after-school programs. The Dallas County STEM Collaborative leaders met at RB Hudson STEAM Academy last week to discuss how to improve access to science,...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Ingram State Technical College to build educational facility at PREP

Ingram State Technical College (ISTC) is set to build an education facility at the Perry County Reentry Education Program or PREP, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner, Jr. In a post on his Facebook page, Turner said that the facility will be used to help clients reenter society and...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
Selma City Council cancels work session and meeting

The Selma City Council announced Nov. 2 that it is cancelling its Nov. 3 work session and Nov. 8 meeting due to a lack of quorum. Some council members and Mayor James Perkins Jr. will be attending either a League of Municipality conference or a session of the Economic Development Academy in south Alabama, according to President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael.
SELMA, AL
Legal Notices, November 3, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent. having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Montgomery police arrest man suspected in weekend killing

Montgomery police have arrested a man who is suspected in killing a 22-year-old man over the weekend. The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, identified as Alonzo Jones, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Police believe that the victim was shot at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile

A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
MOBILE, AL

