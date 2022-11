COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.

