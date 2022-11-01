Read full article on original website
AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————NEW/DEVELOPING——————————————RUSSIA-FIRE — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others local authorities say. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities say. SENT: 150 words, photos.—————————- TOP STORIES ...
Nesi’s Notes: Nov. 5
Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com — as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow me on Twitter and on Facebook. 1. While Dan McKee had a comfortable lead over Ashley Kalus in early October polling, a lot...
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation
Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
Progressives Should Support the GOP’s Social Security Reform Efforts
It is usually a sign of desperation when Democratic campaigns trot out the old Social Security scare tactics. And right on cue, as his party braces for a midterm shellacking, President Joe Biden tweeted that “you’ve been paying into Social Security your whole life. You earned it. Now, Republicans in Congress want to cut it. Who the hell do they think they are?” Former President Barack Obama also recently gave a speech lambasting any reforms to the program. Democratic campaigns, activists, and funders like the Lincoln Project have asserted that “If Republicans win, they can and will eliminate Medicare and Social Security.”
