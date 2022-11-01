Read full article on original website
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Mullica Twp NJ Crash
Police in Mullica Township say a two-car crash late Thursday morning has resulted in the death of a man from Browns Mills. Police report that the accident happened at about 11:45 am on the White Horse Pike at Elwood Road. The crash involved a car and a utility truck. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
Police: Millville Murder Suspect is Armed & Dangerous
9 AM UPDATE: This suspect has been taken into custody. Millville Police are warning that a suspect in a shooting of a woman on Wednesday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, is...
NJ State Police: Mother From Burlington County Abducted Her 2-year-old Daughter
Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother. The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.
Three Students From Egg Harbor Twp Injured Crashing Into Tree
Three students from Egg Harbor Township were injured Tuesday in a crash on Mill Road when the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. According to a report from Egg Harbor Township Police, the 17-year-old driver and two 17-year-old passengers were traveling westbound on Mill Road at about 7:15 am in a 2019 Audi A4.
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Heroin
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing charges after being arrested with a loaded gun and heroin. The scene unfolded around 10:45 this past Saturday night, October 29th, when officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man with a gun. Officer...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Alert
The Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff’s Department is warning residents that scam artists are getting more and more aggressive in their efforts. They have confirmed that they have received reports about a phone scam. The scam artists are scaring people into believing that there is a warrant for their arrest...
Neighbors Praising Parents For Well-Behaved Trick-Or-Treaters In EHT, NJ
Well, that's a rap, friends. Halloween is officially over. Spooky season has officially come to an end. The trick-or-treaters have collected all the candy their little hands can grab. So, now it's safe to ask parents this question: how'd the night go?. Besides Game 3 in the World Series getting...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Late Night Fire & Chemical Leak In Hammonton, NJ
Fire crews responded late Monday night to a chemical leak and fire at Arawak Paving Company in Hammonton. 6ABC was the first to report that firefighters were called to respond to a fire and explosion at the Hammonton business at 7500 Weymouth Road in Hammonton. The firefighters declared a hazardous...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million
The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
Woohoo! Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Tuckerton
With lottery fever reaching a fevered pitch with a $1.2 Billion Powerball Game up for grabs, South Jersey lottery players continue to score some nice winnings in other games. The New Jersey Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket was sold in Tuckerton for Tuesday's drawing - and it's now worth $150,877!
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
