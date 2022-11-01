ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins

I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
LINWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Police: Millville Murder Suspect is Armed & Dangerous

9 AM UPDATE: This suspect has been taken into custody. Millville Police are warning that a suspect in a shooting of a woman on Wednesday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, is...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ State Police: Mother From Burlington County Abducted Her 2-year-old Daughter

Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Burlington County who was allegedly abducted by her mother. The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Willingboro Police Department are looking for 2-year-old Nazareth D. Medina of Willingboro, who was last seen at her home in the area of Haskell Lane at around 8:35 PM Sunday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Late Night Fire & Chemical Leak In Hammonton, NJ

Fire crews responded late Monday night to a chemical leak and fire at Arawak Paving Company in Hammonton. 6ABC was the first to report that firefighters were called to respond to a fire and explosion at the Hammonton business at 7500 Weymouth Road in Hammonton. The firefighters declared a hazardous...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million

The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy