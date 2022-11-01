Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic...
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
(NEXSTAR) — Where’d the name “Texas” come from, anyway?. According to the Texas State Historical Association, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to the state’s history, the word originated long before the area was an established part of the United States. Even before the Spanish arrived...
Gov. Greg Abbott preparing for severe weather
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). This was done to coordinate the state’s response to severe storms expected to impact...
FAA mandates seaplane inspections after Puget Sound crash
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal regulators on Wednesday ordered seaplanes like one that went down in Washington’s Puget Sound in September be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the deadly crash. The Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness directive requires that operators of all the DHC-3 Otter seaplanes in the...
These cars are most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the south, you may be more at risk than other drivers. Which vehicles are most likely to be targeted in the south, though?...
