Robert Stephen Shankman, 77, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022. Born in Norwalk on April 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Louis and Florence Vogel Shankman. He graduated from Cherry Lawn School in Darien. Bob (as he liked to go by) served in the U.S. Army...

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO