For avid Marvel fans, charting out the exact timeline of when their favorite MCU titles are placed is quite crucial. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took a 5-year jump, the timeline for the following movies and corresponding Disney+ series are set beyond 2023. While some features address these timelines with Easter eggs, which was seen in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, putting the events of the features in chronological order, other features like WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow directly address the events of Endgame by showing the post-blip effects. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters bringing a close to Phase 4 on the big screen, the question of where is it placed in the timeline looms large over the fandom.

