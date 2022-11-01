Read full article on original website
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Key failings of emergency response
The Manchester Arena Inquiry has published a catalogue of failings and mistakes by the emergency services following the terror attack in 2017. Chairman Sir John Saunders highlighted a number of failures of the emergency response to the suicide bombing and said avoidable mistakes had been made. Here are some of...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
BBC
West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital
Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants
Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.The children are among thousands of people being held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the Conservative U.K. government's treatment of asylum-seekers.Located at the site...
Jones banking on Farrell to provide England authority amid uncertainty
For Eddie Jones, the metaphors often change but the message largely stays the same. Previously it has been how hand grenades go off when the pressure cranks up, more recently an elaborate comparison with the mission to kill Osama bin Laden, and on Friday it was the uncertainty around mortgage rates in an ailing economy.
‘My parents thought hard times were long past’: readers’ power cut preparations
Households across the UK have begun preparing after warnings that the National Grid may impose a series of rolling three-hour power cuts this winter if the supply of gas for power stations falls too low. Some are preparing blackout boxes and buying candles, camping stoves and windup radios. Others are...
Warning UK could ‘easily’ see catastrophic floods on scale of deadly Germany deluges
Devastating floods on a similar scale to those seen in Germany in 2021 are "absolutely conceivable" in the UK, experts have warned.Factors ranging from the summer’s drought conditions to erratic weather patterns caused by the climate crisis rachet up the risk, they claim. It comes after Storm Claudio battered parts of the UK this week, prompting a number of flood warnings and alerts to be issued. Parts of London woke up to flooded roads and transport problems after the capital experienced half a month’s rainfall in one night, with the Met Office warning of further heavy rain across parts...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
‘The man is an idiot’: Constituents respond to Matt Hancock appearing on I’m a Celebrity
Business is brisk at a local Newmarket butchers where the town’s famous trademark sausages are a big seller. Less popular is tripe. “But that’s exactly what he’s been dishing out, pure tripe,” said Dave Diaper, 75, of his local MP Matt Hancock. “I hope they...
BBC
Twitter: Musk defends deep cuts to company's workforce
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has defended sacking about half the company's workforce, saying he had "no choice" as Twitter was losing more than $4m (£3.5m) a day. A tweet from Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, referred to "approximately 50% cuts company-wide". But Mr Musk said...
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
BBC
Hadis Najafi: Iran police fire on mourners for female protester - witnesses
Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say. Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
BBC
Adam Ellison: Mum begs son's knife killer to hand himself in
The mother of a man who was murdered on a night out has urged his killer to "come forward and face punishment" after five years with no answers. Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside.
BBC
Guildford man banned from football grounds for Nazi salute
A man who made a Nazi salute at a football match has been banned from football grounds for three years. Alan Strank, 42, of Guildford, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The Met Police said Strank made the...
