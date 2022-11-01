Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
