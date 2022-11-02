Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report

The suspect arrested for allegedly attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi' s husband pled not guilty on Tuesday to all six felony charges filed against him.

A court filing released Tuesday night reveals chilling new details about what prosecutors allege 42-year-old suspect David DePape was planning after the attack. According to the filing, DePape was on a "suicide mission" and planned to target other state and federal politicians, their families, and a local professor.

The filing also indicated after Paul Pelosi was hit with the hammer he laid unconscious on the floor for three minutes before waking up in a pool of his own blood.

The suspect allegedly told police: "I didn't really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I'm not going to stand here and do nothing, even if it costs me my life."

The document went on to quote DePape saying, "I'm sick of the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife."

DePape was assigned 20-year veteran Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson as his counsel. Cameras were not allowed inside, but courtroom sketches show DePape walked in with a sling on his right shoulder. His attorney says he dislocated his shoulder during the arrest.

Lipson spoke briefly with reporters after the arraignment, calling out the "speculations" and "rumors" circulating about this case - adding he believes DePape is vulnerable to misinformation. He made it clear he would be thoroughly looking into DePape's mental state.

"What I will say is that there's been a lot of speculation regarding Mr. DePape's vulnerability to misinformation," Lipson said. "That's certainly something we're going to delve into as his defense team."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7's Stephanie Sierra there should be no assumptions of mental issues at this time.

"What his defense will be - we don't know - that's something we will have to see play out in this case," said Jenkins. "And what access he had to social media is something that would still be a part of the investigation."

Legal analyst Steven Clark commented on the amount of new, detailed information released within the 'Motion to Detain' including the moments Paul Pelosi called 911. Pelosi documented as saying several times that "he didn't know the man." The suspect was heard in the background saying "he was friends of theirs," to which Pelosi again clarified that he didn't know the man.

Speaker Pelosi stopped by her Pacific Heights home Tuesday. Her husband Paul continues to recover at San Francisco General from a skull fracture and significant injuries to his right arm and hand.

Sources tell ABC News that the Pelosi family has already watched the surveillance video recorded from cameras at the house and that they will soon be shown body camera video from officers that has not been released, of DePape attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Hon. Diane Northway, a visiting judge presiding over the case, granted a protective order for both Speaker Pelosi and her husband that requires DePape to have no contact with them and stay more than 160 yards away from the block of their home. The Speaker mentioned in a statement released Monday, Paul (82) is making steady progress in what will be a long recovery.

DePape will remain detained without bail at the San Francisco County jail. A date will be set for his preliminary hearing Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

ABC News has learned that the U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside of the home of Speaker Pelosi, but they were not monitored according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Sources say Capitol Police saw the flash of police lights on the camera, rewound the video and saw the break-in.

It is unclear whether or not the cameras should have been monitored at the time. Typically, when the Speaker is out of the area, the cameras outside of her home aren't monitored 24/7.

The Washington Post was first to report this detail.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday said his department is looking at providing added security for members of Congress after last week's assault on Paul Pelosi.

"The USCP has engaged in a review of Friday's incident," Manger said in a statement. "We believe today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership. Hopefully, you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors."