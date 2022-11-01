ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of 70-year-old found in Lubbock now identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300.

His cause of death was still under investigation, according to LCSO.

Police report in shots-fired, arson case reveals new details on LPD response

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has identified the human remains found on October 14, 2022, in the 11300 Block of E CR 7300.

Investigators identified the body to be of 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez.

The cause of death is still under investigation. Investigators have made notification to the family.

