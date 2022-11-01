Body of 70-year-old found in Lubbock now identified
LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.Related: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office ongoing investigation of dead body in field, asking for public’s help
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300.
His cause of death was still under investigation, according to LCSO.Police report in shots-fired, arson case reveals new details on LPD response
Read the full release by LCSO below:
