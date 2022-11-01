Read full article on original website
Jessica Alba Posts Fun Girls' Night Out Photos With Daughter at Harry Styles Concert
Jessica Alba is cashing in on the cool parent points. The Fantastic Four actress took her oldest daughter, Honor, 14, and her friend, Sivan, to see Harry Styles' Love on Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer began a 15-night residency there on Sunday, Oct. 23....
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2022: From Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson
Celebrities pulled out the stops this Halloween with their costumes, but some were met with fierce backlash from fans.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman look stylish as they cuddle up at screening of their upcoming movie The Son in New York City
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman were present at a screening of The Son, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night. The 55-year-old actress and her 54-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the screening of the soon-to-be-released movie, in which they both star.
What Does Matthew Perry Have Against Keanu Reeves?
A celebrity feud I sure didn’t see coming: Matthew Perry, who famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends, has apologized for questioning why Keanu Reeves is still alive while “really talented guys” die. The motivations for the diss, included in Perry’s forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'
In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December...
Sylvester Stallone Net Worth: The Inspiring Story Behind the Rocky Star’s Success
The success of Sylvester Stallone’s movies, whether the ones he did or starred in, has spoken volumes about his triumphs in the entertainment business. He doesn’t only make a name as an actor but also as a filmmaker. Table of contents. Stallone has become one of the most...
Drew Barrymore Dons Iconic ‘E.T.’ Cowgirl Hat 40 Years Later: It ‘Still Fits’
Drew Barrymore, 47, is no longer little Gertie, but on Oct. 31 she put on the iconic red hat once more for the E.T. reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s been 40 years and the hat still fits #ET40,” the actress and Universal Pictures captioned a co-shared Instagram photo. In the adorable side-by-side snapshot, Drew placed the red cowgirl hat on top of her 47-year-old self next to a photo of a younger Drew dressed as Gertie from the cult classic. On June 11, the Steven Spielberg–directed film officially turned 40 years old, and the cast got together during the Halloween episode of Drew’s show.
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde discusses the "wise" comment that Florence Pugh made.
Anne Hathaway teases The Devil Wears Prada reboot
Anne Hathaway has teased the return of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada in a possible new format.In the original, the Princess Diaries star plays Andy Sachs, an assistant to frosty editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) at a New York fashion magazine.Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly that while a second film may not be in the works, the characters could reappear in a different way.“They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it,” she said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneAnne Hathaway reacts to Nate being branded the villain of The Devil Wears PradaJames Corden responds to accusation he stole joke from Ricky Gervais
Matthew Perry Says He Filmed ‘Friends’ Final Episode While On Opioids
Matthew Perry is really sharing it all in his new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He’s opened up about his relationships and even secret makeout sessions. He is also sharing more about his drug addiction and his time filming the iconic show Friends. In his...
Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Olivia Wilde Drama With Halloween Costume
The "Don't Worry Darling" actress' friend wore her now-infamous Venice Film Festival look following alleged tension on set.
