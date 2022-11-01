ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
msn.com

What Does Matthew Perry Have Against Keanu Reeves?

A celebrity feud I sure didn’t see coming: Matthew Perry, who famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends, has apologized for questioning why Keanu Reeves is still alive while “really talented guys” die. The motivations for the diss, included in Perry’s forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the...
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'

In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore Dons Iconic ‘E.T.’ Cowgirl Hat 40 Years Later: It ‘Still Fits’

Drew Barrymore, 47, is no longer little Gertie, but on Oct. 31 she put on the iconic red hat once more for the E.T. reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s been 40 years and the hat still fits #ET40,” the actress and Universal Pictures captioned a co-shared Instagram photo. In the adorable side-by-side snapshot, Drew placed the red cowgirl hat on top of her 47-year-old self next to a photo of a younger Drew dressed as Gertie from the cult classic. On June 11, the Steven Spielberg–directed film officially turned 40 years old, and the cast got together during the Halloween episode of Drew’s show.
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
The Independent

Anne Hathaway teases The Devil Wears Prada reboot

Anne Hathaway has teased the return of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada in a possible new format.In the original, the Princess Diaries star plays Andy Sachs, an assistant to frosty editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) at a New York fashion magazine.Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly that while a second film may not be in the works, the characters could reappear in a different way.“They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it,” she said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneAnne Hathaway reacts to Nate being branded the villain of The Devil Wears PradaJames Corden responds to accusation he stole joke from Ricky Gervais
