IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Halloween shooting in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot on Halloween in Visalia.

Officials with the Visalia Police Department said 51-year-old Rene Pablano was killed in a shooting near Encina Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Pablano suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Pablano was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No other details about the shooting have been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Kalender at (559) 713-4156.

