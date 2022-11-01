Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now
Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Does Justin Fields believe the Chase Claypool trade shows the Bears’ faith in him?
The Bears added a major weapon to their offense in their trade with the Steelers to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool, so did that show quarterback Justin Fields that they have faith in him moving forward.
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
Chase Claypool is ready to be a 'playmaker' for Bears
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool, acquired from the Steelers in a trade Tuesday, believes he can be a playmaker for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Omar Khan is a Man With a Plan for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed in the right direction with Omar Khan steering the ship.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
T.J. Hockenson Takes Clear Shot At Lions' Organization After Tuesday's Trade
One of the most surprising deals during a wild day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Detroit Lions sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. Speaking with reporters for the first time in Minnesota, Hockenson took a not-so-subtle shot at the organization that ...
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?
Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
